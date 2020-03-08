Joel Scott, a Lewis-Palmer graduate and Gazette Preps’ 2019 Class 5A/4A boys’ basketball Peak Performer of the Year, and Ashten Prechtel, a 2019 Discovery Canyon and the 5A/4A girls’ basketball Peak Performer of the Year, were honored by their respective college conferences as freshmen after strong regular seasons.
Prechtel, now at Stanford, was named the Pac 12’s Sixth Player of the Year by the league’s media and was an honorable mention on the all-freshman team, awarded by the coaches. The 6-foot-5 forward who owns Colorado’s record for career rebounds averaged 7 points and 4.7 rebounds heading into the Cardinal’s game against Oregon in the championship of the conference tournament on Sunday.
At Division II Black Hills State, Scott made the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference’s first team and was named the league’s Freshman of the Year. One of the leaders in the Rangers’ 2019 state championship run, Scott averaged a team-high 17.4 points per game and shot 60% from the field, including a 48.6 mark from 3-point range.
“Joel is having an impressive freshman year and is playing well beyond his age," said coach Ryan Thompson in the BHSU release. "I thought Joel was one of the most consistent and effective players in the entire RMAC this season."
WR Roberson readying for next level
Deuce Roberson, who set the state’s career receiving record and won a third state championship at Palmer Ridge last fall, announced his future plans earlier this week.
Roberson, who finished with 4,042 receiving yards, announced on his Twitter account that he’s going through workouts at Snow College, a junior college in Ephraim, Utah. Roberson added that his recruitment beyond this fall remains open.
“My journey isn’t done yet. Just finished my first week of spring training with Snow College,” he tweeted. “Excited to be a Badger.”