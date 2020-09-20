Field hockey schools collectively decide to compete in Season C
Schools across the state are deciding whether to play football and have cheerleaders on the sidelines this fall, but the 15 schools that offer field hockey collectively decided to stick with the scheduled spring Season C.
The Pikes Peak region features three of the state’s 15 field hockey schools. Cheyenne Mountain, Liberty and Palmer Ridge may begin practice for Season C on March 1.
Last week Gov. Jared Polis’ office and the Colorado High School Activities Association voted to allow schools to decide whether to begin competing in football, field hockey and cheer/dance in the fall, rather than the spring, as scheduled under CHSAA’s new 2020-21 calendar in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The state’s 15 field hockey schools met Friday to discuss the possibility of playing in separate seasons and what that might look like, and ultimately decided that a collective start would be best for the athletes and growth of the sport.
“The opportunity to have a collective start, a competitive season, and a celebratory culminating event outweighed any benefit that would have come from being split into two seasons,” a CHSAA release stated.
4A boys’ golf state championship site moved to Country Club of Colorado
Due to restrictions at the Air Force Academy in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Class 4A boys’ golf state championships have been moved from the academy’s Eisenhower Golf Course to the Country Club of Colorado.
This provides an edge for some local teams who will have played at least two rounds on the course this season at the Cheyenne Mountain Invitational and at the Region 2 championships, set for Monday. The championships will be held Oct. 5-6.
Pikes Peak region walks away with 8 region champions
Cheyenne Mountain, Air Academy, Pine Creek and Discovery Canyon fared well at their respective tennis regional competitions, walking away with multiple state qualifiers.
Cheyenne Mountain swept its Region 6 competition, coming away with seven region championships, while Air Academy qualified athletes in each position except for No. 1 singles. Sand Creek's lone qualifier Gavin Hutter was the only non-Air Academy player to challenge Cheyenne Mountain during the Region 6 competition.
Discovery Canyon’s No. 4 doubles team of Alex Thassu and Michael Wu also won a region title over the weekend.
Palmer Ridge qualified each of its singles players for the state tournament next weekend, and its No. 1 doubles team. Pine Creek had athletes qualify in No. 2 and 3 singles, and No. 2 and 3 doubles.
The Thunder will also be well-represented at state next weekend with qualifiers in No. 1 singles and Nos. 1, 2 and 3 doubles.
Region champions
No. 1 singles - Robbie Metz, sr., Cheyenne Mountain (4A Region 6)
No. 2 singles - Joseph Martinesen, jr., Cheyenne Mountain (4A Region 6)
No. 3 singles - Steven Zhou, so., Cheyenne Mountain (4A Region 6)
No. 1 doubles - Bennett Ziegler, sr./ Miles Wagner, sr., Cheyenne Mountain (4A Region 6)
No. 2 doubles - Carver Ward, sr./ Miles Hoover, fr., Cheyenne Mountain (4A Region 6)
No. 3 doubles - Blixt, so./ Walsh so., Cheyenne Mountain (4A Region 6)
No. 4 doubles - Conner Kofford, jr/ Johnson Peng, so., Cheyenne Mountain (4A Region 6)
No. 4 doubles - Alex Thassu, sr./ Michael Wu, fr., Discovery Canyon (4A Region 3)
State qualifiers
No. 1 singles
Alan Davis, jr., Palmer Ridge (2nd, 4A Region 2)
Gavin Hutter, so., Sand Creek (2nd, 4A Region 6)
Gabe Wu, jr., Discovery Canyon (2nd, 4A Region 3)
No. 2 singles
Ian Kitchen, jr., Pine Creek (2nd, 5A Region 6)
Ben Carlander, jr., Palmer Ridge (2nd, 4A Region 2)
Ben Hellem, jr., Air Academy (2nd, 4A Region 6)
No. 3 singles
Parker Kancir, jr., Pine Creek (2nd, 5A Region 6)
Ian Capek, fr., Palmer Ridge (2nd, 4A Region 2)
Noah Hellem, fr., Air Academy (2nd, 4A Region 6)
No. 1 doubles
Sean Bratkowski, fr./ Landry Jones, sr., Discovery Canyon (2nd, 4A Region 3)
Quinn Turner, jr./ Christian Sack, jr., Palmer Ridge (2nd, 4A Region 2)
Cedric Ornton-Urbana, sr./ Asher Kiser, jr., Air Academy (2nd, 4A Region 6)
No. 2 doubles
Silas Stowell, jr./ Robert Lindly, so., Pine Creek (2nd, 5A Region 6)
Garrett Hayden, jr./ Zach Sartain, so., Air Academy (2nd, 4A Region 6)
Grant Thurman, so./ Caleb Trevillian, sr., Discovery Canyon (2nd, 4A Region 3)
No. 3 doubles
Evan Gustafson, sr./ Jason Pabelico, sr., Discovery Canyon (2nd, 4A Region 3)
Kameron Hooker, sr./ Lane Horsfall, sr., Air Academy (2nd, 4A Region 6)
Cole Beutelschies, jr./ Noah Osteroos, jr., Pine Creek (2nd, 5A Region 6)
No. 4 doubles
Maddox Riewald, sr./ Gavin Gallegos, jr., Air Academy (2nd, 4A Region 6)
Golf regionals underway Monday
Local teams will compete in regional competition across the state beginning Monday. The top two teams will automatically qualify for the state championships held Oct. 5-6, and the top 13 individuals not on a team will also qualify.
4A Region 1
Date: Monday
Location: Desert Hawk at Pueblo West
Local schools competing: Canon City, Coronado, Falcon, Mesa Ridge, Mitchell, The Classical Academy, Widefield, Woodland Park
4A Region 2
Date: Monday
Location: Country Club of Colorado
Local schools competing: Air Academy, Cheyenne Mountain, Discovery Canyon, Lewis-Palmer, Palmer Ridge, Sand Creek
3A Region 2
Date: Monday
Location: Murphy Creek Golf Course
Local schools competing: Colorado Springs Christian, Elizabeth, James Irwin, Manitou Springs, St. Mary’s
5A Northern
Date: Monday
Location: Hyland Hills Gold in Westminster
Local schools competing: Pine Creek, Vista Ridge
5A Western
Date: Monday
Location: Raccoon Creek Golf Course
Local schools competing: Liberty, Rampart
5A Central
Date: Wednesday
Location: Overland Park
Local schools competing: Fountain-Fort Carson