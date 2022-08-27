Falcon senior Reese Knox led the way for the golf program last year, but fell just short of his individual, state champion goal. He's already showing signs of a golfer who could flip his second-place finish into a title this year.
Knox finished just two strokes behind Windsor's champion, Brentyn Paiz, last year and has used the fuel to finish first in two of his first five events in 2022.
He won the Marauder Invitational Thursday with a 1-under-71, five strokes ahead of The Classical Academy's junior Nathan Valentine. Freshman Zachary Valentine finished fourth for the Titans.
Knox also beat out Pueblo West senior Noah Wagner for the Centennial Invitational's top mark Wednesday, with a 4-under-68.
He's currently the fourth-ranked golfer in 4A according to iWanamaker. Cheyenne Mountain senior Thomas Herholtz is in third thanks to three, top-four finishes to start the year.
Rangers' offense hot early, leading to area's top softball record
Lewis-Palmer softball went 10-13 last year but knew there was more proverbial gas in the tank.
The team has seemingly switched to rocket fuel this year, racing out to an 8-1 record behind 122 runs scored to only 27 allowed entering Saturday's action.
Senior Sage Hazlewood leads the charge with a .750 batting average through 37 plate appearances. Her three home runs trail teammate, junior Grace Lendt's top mark of four.
The team sits at 16th in 4A RPI, but figures to continue climbing if the offense can back Lendt and fellow junior Makayla Ingram in the circle.
Pine Creek football enters Las Vegas, exits with a blowout win
One football team from the area, Pine Creek, made the journey to another state for its opener.
The Eagles went to face Las Vegas High School as a way to build camaraderie and show off Colorado's football talent in the face of naysayers.
They did just that, beating Las Vegas 43-3, led by new starting quarterback sophomore Cam Cooper. He rushed for a touchdown and tossed three more to three Eagle receivers.
Junior Mason Miller was the recipient of one, with another touchdown coming on the ground for the Pine Creek tailback. Sophomore Jonathan Coar did the same.
Pine Creek heads back to Colorado to face off with Valor Christian on the road to open its 5A slate.
Widefield football starts the season with a shutout
Widefield surprised many last year when it went 4-5 in football after two consecutive winless seasons.
The Gladiators have played one game this season, and already ensured it won't happen again.
They put up a 26-0 win over Harrison on Friday to open the year, and went into halftime sporting a 19-0 lead. All three scores came on passes.
Air Academy is off in week two after its own, lopsided win to start the fall.
Kadet cross country runner laps field
No more 14th-place finishes for sophomore Tessa Walters. The Air Academy, cross country standout has had enough of that noise after last year's 4A state championships.
She won the Cherry Creek Steve Lohman Invitational Saturday, with a 5,000-meter time of 17:31.60.
Right behind her was Vanguard sophomore, Nadhia Campos. The two led three girls from the area who finished in the top four, which included fellow Kadet, freshman Jordan Banta, in fourth.
Air Academy also had sophomore Emily Beers finish eighth in the event, making up the best team performance of the day at the top.
The Kadets finished fourth as a team at last year's 4A championships, but if Saturday's mixed field showed anything, it's that the plan is to stand alone at the top in October.