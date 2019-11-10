For the third year in a row the Pine Creek Eagles have earned the No. 1 seed in the Class 4A football bracket, and will begin postseason play Friday as they host No. 16 Longmont.
Pine Creek has appeared in 10 postseason games since 2016 and is coming off an early second-round exit in the 2018 state tournament thanks to a 21-20 loss to No. 9 Skyline.
Pine Creek is the only local 4A school to make it to the playoffs, but the 3A bracket features three area contenders, led by Discovery Canyon with the No. 3 seed. Following the Thunder at No. 4 is two-time 3A champions Palmer Ridge and Harrison in the No. 16 seed.
Discovery Canyon will open its eighth straight appearance in the state tournament by hosting No. 14 Roosevelt at 1 p.m. Saturday at D-20 Stadium. Palmer Ridge will host No. 13 Holy Family at 7 p.m. Friday at Don Breese Stadium, and Harrison will travel to face No. 1 Mead on Saturday.
Mead enters the postseason undefeated, followed by No. 2 Pueblo South. South defeated No. 3 Discovery Canyon before falling to No. 4 Palmer Ridge in the regular season.
Colorado Springs Christian also advanced to the state quarterfinals and will face No. 2 Holyoke this week in the 1A state tournament. The Lions are the seven seed.
All-local boys' soccer semifinal set for Wednesday
Air Academy has a chance to find redemption from a 2-1 loss to Lewis-Palmer as the No. 5 Kadets face No. 8 L-P in the Class 4A semifinals Wednesday, while the Rangers will attempt to earn the program’s first trip to the state championship.
The Rangers earned a trip to the semifinals with a 3-1 upset win over No. 1 Battle Mountain on Saturday. Air Academy defeated No. 4 Silver Creek 3-1 in the state quarterfinals.
Also in action Wednesday is No. 18 Pine Creek, which has had a Cinderella run through the 5A tournament, upsetting the Nos. 15, 2 and 7 seeds on the way to the state semifinals. The Eagles will take on No. 6 Regis Jesuit at 7:30 at Echo Park. If Pine Creek advances the team will play in the 5A title game Friday at 6 p.m.
In Class 3A Atlas Prep is in the semifinals ready to take on No. 2 Kent Denver on Wednesday at All-City Stadium. The No. 3 Gryphons are fresh off a dominant quarterfinal win over No. 6 Delta, defeating the Panthers 7-0.
FVS volleyball advances to state tournament for the first time
The Fountain Valley School volleyball team made history over the weekend. And the Danes did it in thrilling fashion.
The Danes first beat Rocky Ford in four sets, 21-25, 25-12, 25-23, 25-20, in the opening match of the Class 2A Region 9 tournament Friday. Shortly after that, they topped Sedgwick County 14-25, 25-21, 22-25, 25-21, 15-9.
In the end, FVS qualified for its first state tournament — which starts this week — according to athletic director Caroline Blaylock.
Other Pikes Peak region state-qualifying teams were Rampart in 5A, Lewis-Palmer, Coronado, Discovery Canyon, Palmer Ridge and Cheyenne Mountain in 4A and Colorado Springs Christian School in 3A.
The brackets for that state tournament — set for Thursday through Saturday at the Denver Coliseum — will be released Monday.