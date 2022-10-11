The 2022 CHSAA Hall of Fame class added more southern Colorado standouts Monday.
Manitou Springs' George Rykovich and Mitchell's James Hartman Jr. were both part of the seven-person class voted in and announced by the organization.
Rykovich led the Mustangs to two 2A state football titles in his 36 years as leader of the program. The honor adds to a resume for the coach that includes induction into the CHSCA Hall of Fame, Colorado Springs Sports Hall of Fame and the Single Wing Coaches Association Hall of Fame after his success running the system.
Even now, Rykovich works to spread the single-wing offense to programs nationally.
Hartman Jr. had his own long-term success leading the Marauder football program.
In his time at Mitchell, he won three 3A state titles across 18 years. In that same period, he won a combined 211 games en route to 10 conference championships. CHSCA awarded him with four Coach of the Year honors before inducting him into their hall of fame.
He was also named to the Colorado Springs Sports Hall of Fame.
Armentrout named Denver Broncos Coach of the Week
Palmer Ridge stands atop the 4A football scene with an undefeated record, due in no small part to head coach Mike Armentrout and his staff.
After taking over last year, Armentrout and the Bears have dropped just two games in 19 chances. This year, they've sprinted to a 7-0 record and 4A's No. 1 ranking by CHSAA, outscoring opponents 283-102. The win streak includes back-to-back shutouts over Rampart and Pueblo West as Palmer Ridge heads into a showdown with Air Academy Friday.
"I'm honored to be the Denver Broncos Coach of the Week. However, I feel this honor belongs to our staff, not just me," Armentrout said. "Our core group of coaches invests more time watching film, refining our plans and investing in kids than any other staff I have been a part of.
"I'm very proud to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with them."
Cheyenne Mountain reaches team final in boys' tennis
Kent Denver and Cheyenne Mountain shared the final, 4A boys' tennis title before CHSAA altered the sport's postseason format.
Now, the two will meet again, albeit in a new team tournament for the title next Tuesday at City Park in Denver; this after the Red-Tailed Hawks beat George Washington 4-3 in the semifinals.
It was the closest match yet in the team tournament for Cheyenne Mountain after a 7-0 win over Thompson Valley and a 5-2 victory over D'Evelyn to reach the semis.
Across the seven matches against George Washington, the Hawks went to a third set in five, setting up an experienced group for a head-to-head showdown with Kent Denver.
When the two teams met in the regular season, Kent Denver won 6-1.