Cheyenne Mountain’s Robbie Metz has been waiting to compete for a state title at No. 1 singles since he was young.
But according to Metz, fate had other plans.
Friday after winning his first-round No. 1 singles tennis match, Metz turned to face the defending 4A No. 1 champion Neil Wilcox of Niwot in the state quarterfinals.
Not long into the first set, Metz jogged to the side of the court to collect a ball for Wilcox and rolled his ankle. Unbeknownst to Metz at the time, he tore a number of ligaments in his right foot.
“I've rolled my ankle before, but this time I felt my ankle swell right away, and I was like, ‘Ok, I’m done,’ Metz said. But after trainers wrapped his foot and put his shoe back on, Metz limped back to the baseline and picked up a ball.
“I've seen movies, everyone just gets up, why can’t I?” Metz said. “I don’t want to end on a bad note so I tried going out on a good one.”
Metz scored one final point against Wilcox before calling his match, meeting the eventual two-time state champion at the net for a congratulatory fist bump.
“He was putting up a real fight and that was probably the best I’ve ever seen him play,” said sophomore No. 3 singles player Steven Zhou. “I thought he was going to default right as he went down, but he went back in and I was just watching like, he is a real fighter. That’s what Cheyenne tennis is. We put effort in and see what comes out.”
Cheyenne Mountain tied for second in the 4A state tennis tournament and brought home two doubles team championships.
Pikes Peak region runners dominate Wolverine Quad in Greeley
Runners from The Classical Academy and Pine Creek made their presence known at the Frontier Academy Wolverine Quad in Greely on Friday, as Pikes Peak region runners took 10 of the top 11 finishes in the girls’ race and the top two positions for boys.
TCA stacked the top four finishes in the girls race, led by Sawyer Wilson with a winning time of 19:01.05. Her teammates Kennedy McDonald (second, 19:23.4), Cassidy McDonald (third, 19:37.3) and Sophia Valentine (fourth, 19:41.5) followed to help TCA take home the title.
Pine Creek’s Lauren Boutelle placed fifth in 19:42.4, followed by Madelyn Blazo in sixth (19:55.8) and Natalie Buchanan (seventh, 19:59.4). Following an eighth-place finish from Frontier Academy’s Emma Murphy, Pine Creek runners Kayla Anderson and Emma Wilhelm crossed the finish line ninth and 10th, respectively, followed by TCA’s Kyra Shaner.
Pine Creek’s Caleb Boutelle won the boys’ race in 15:41, more than a minute in front of second-place finisher Chandler Wilburn from TCA.
Pine Creek’s Joshua Jester placed sixth with a 17:02.6, followed by a pair of TCA runners, Matthew Edwards (17:08.2) and Ryan Flaherty (17:12.9).
Softball teams can clinch league titles this week
This week three Pikes Peak region teams can clinch a league championship and an automatic bid to the state tournament.
Elizabeth and Air Academy remain undefeated in league play heading into the final games of the regular season. Elizabeth, 7-0 in 4A/3A CSML North, can wrap up a perfect league record with a win over Mitchell on Thursday.
Air Academy clinched the league title Monday following a 19-7 win over Cheyenne Mountain and a Palmer Ridge loss to Rampart. The Kadets can complete an undefeated conference slate with a win over the Bears Wednesday.
Mesa Ridge can also claim an outright championship in 4A/3A CSML this week, but must first take on Harrison on Tuesday and district rival Widefield on Thursday. The Grizzlies are 9-1 in league play.
Due to the condensed schedule in response to the coronavirus pandemic, regionals will not be held to determine state tournament qualifiers and seeding. Sixteen teams in each classification will qualify for state based on the 16-game regular season, with league champions earning an automatic bid. The remaining teams will be determined based on the RPI, which will also determine bracket seeding.
The regular season officially comes to a close Saturday with the state tournament beginning Oct. 10.