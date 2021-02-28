The regular season is quickly coming to an end, and many Pikes Peak region teams will battle this week for conference championships and a chance at an automatic berth to the state playoffs.
Here are the Pikes Peak region basketball games to watch:
Monday, 7 p.m.: Vanguard girls at St. Mary’s
St. Mary’s was tantalizingly close to capturing its third straight Class 3A state title a year ago before the state basketball tournament was canceled in the early days of the pandemic.
The Pirates look different a year later with a new coach and just one returning starter from their pandemic-shortened title run. But the Pirates are ranked as the No. 7 highest-scoring girls’ team in Colorado. And with just one loss, the Pirates have a chance to challenge for the 3A Tri-Peaks title — again.
But they first have to get past undefeated Vanguard.
With a young squad benefitting from new, talented additions, the Coursers enter the final week of the regular season unbeaten. They average 66.7 points per game — not far from St. Mary’s 69.8 points, on average. Vanguard is ranked as the top girls’ basketball program in the state, according to MaxPreps, and ranked No. 1 in 3A by the CHSAA coaches poll, receiving 17 of 24 first-place votes.
The Coursers are led by sophomore Juliana Garcia with 16.7 points per game, followed by fellow sophomore Ramiyah Byrd with a near double-double average of 14.1 points and 9.3 rebounds. Sophomore Hailey Blanchard is close to a double-figure average, averaging 9.9 points and she leads the team in assists (6.5 p/g).
Ellie Hartman leads St. Mary’s averaging 20.5 points and 7.7 rebounds. Payton Kutz averages 13.6 points and freshman Maeve Salveson scores 10.6 points, on average.
Vanguard has two league games following Monday’s clash with St. Mary’s against the league's bottom two teams, Banning Lewis and Florence, who are both winless in Tri-Peaks play. St. Mary’s, which is second in the league behind Vanguard with one loss, will face La Junta (5-3), Ellicott (5-2) and Manitou Springs (4-1) in the final week. Manitou Springs
Tuesday, 6 p.m.: Sand Creek boys at Elizabeth
The 4A CSML-North boys’ title will come down to Tuesday’s contest between Sand Creek and Elizabeth. Both teams have one conference loss, and unless one team loses out their remaining games, Tuesday’s game will determine which team earns an automatic qualifying spot in the Class 4A state playoffs.
Sand Creek has won six straight games following its only league loss to Falcon in early February. Among the Scorpions last six victories is a 64-59 win over Elizabeth. The Scorpions average 69.6 points and have four scorers with double-figure averages, led by sophomore Colin Hawkins averaging 16.5 points, and senior Konner Morgan with 14.1 points.
The Cardinals average 57.8 points and are led by Tristan Smith’s double-double average of 22.6 points and 12.7 rebounds per game.
Last time against the Scorpions, Smith scored 13 points — one of just three games in which he scored fewer than 20 points.
Elizabeth will wrap up the regular season with a nonconference game against Ponderosa, and a pair of CSML games against Sierra (2-4) and Mitchell (0-7). Sand Creek will close out the regular season against Sierra on Thursday.
Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.: Fountain-Fort Carson at Lewis-Palmer boys'
Following a whirlwind week in the 5A/4A PPAC, Fountain-Fort Carson has a chance to clinch at least a share of the division title on Wednesday, and go for gold on Friday against Pine Creek.
The Eagles have already played spoiler to Lewis-Palmer’s outright chances last week, with an upset win over the Rangers on Saturday.
Entering the final week of the regular season Fountain-Fort Carson leads the conference as the only remaining contender with just one league loss. Rampart, Doherty and Lewis-Palmer are all battling for second with two losses.
Last week the Trojans claimed a one-point double-overtime victory over Doherty, and won by nine over Liberty. Lewis-Palmer went 3-1 in league play, defeating Liberty, Palmer Ridge and Rampart before falling to Pine Creek on Saturday.
The Rangers average 66.6 points led by five players averaging double figures. Senior Eddie Speller leads L-P averaging 18 points. Colin Westfall, who was absent from the lineup against Palmer Ridge, Rampart and Pine Creek, averages 15.3 points. Cameron Lowe (13.3 points), Noah Ragsdale (12.7 points) and Brady Jones (11.1 points) round out the team’s top scorers.
Fountain-Fort Carson averages 67.8 points led by Isaiah Thompson’s double-double average of 20.9 points and 12.4 rebounds. Junior Kaleb Mitchell also has a double-double average with 13.2 points and 10.1 rebounds. The Trojans have won four consecutive games since suffering their only loss to Rampart in early February.
Saturday, 7 p.m.: St. Mary’s boys’ at Manitou Springs
The Class 3A Tri-Peaks boys’ title will come down to the final game of the regular season between two likely undefeated teams.
St. Mary’s is the top boys’ basketball team in Colorado according to MaxPreps, and No. 1 in 3A according to CHSAA’s coaches poll. Manitou Springs is No. 3 in 3A according to the coaches poll, and enters the final week of the regular season undefeated.
Manitou Springs will have to get past Colorado Springs Christian (8-2) and Woodland Park (3-5) unscathed before facing St. Mary’s in the regular-season finale. St. Mary’s will face Vanguard (4-7), La Junta (3-6) and Ellicott (1-6) before facing the Mustangs.
St. Mary’s is the highest-scoring team in the state averaging 91.1 points, and would rank third overall nationally, but MaxPreps national rankings require a team to have played at least 17 games. The Pirates have an exceptionally deep roster with six players averaging double figures, led by junior Sam Howery with a double-double average of 29.3 points and 10.6 assists per game. He also averages 7.3 rebounds. Senior Luke Stockelman is the team’s second-highest scorer averaging 20.3 points. Max Howery (13.6 points), Andon Mindrup (12.6), Cyrus Hernandez (10.6) and John Klein (10.6) round out the Pirates’ top scorers.
The Mustangs average 61.6 points with three scorers averaging double figures through 10 games. Isaiah Thomas leads Manitou Spring with 14.5 points, followed by Jonah Armour with 12 and Caleb Allen’s 10.3 points per game.