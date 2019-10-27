Boys' soccer playoff brackets to be released Monday
Several boys' soccer teams from the Pikes Peak region are expected to get some serious attention Monday, when the Colorado High School Activities Association releases this year's state playoff brackets.
This list includes teams like Rampart in Class 5A, Air Academy, Lewis-Palmer and Discovery Canyon in 4A and Atlas Prep in 3A. They're all rated in the top 10 of their respective classification's RPI standings.
Rampart is having a historic season after the Rams just finished with their first unbeaten regular season in school history. Air Academy is the two-time defending 4A champion, while Lewis-Palmer could potentially have a deep postseason run after beating Air Academy.
Pine Creek’s Horton headed for milestone
Faith Horton, a senior libero/defensive specialist, dug up 25 balls in a four-set win over Coronado on Friday to give her 988 for her prep career.
She could easily pass the 1,000 mark at home against Liberty on Tuesday, as she averages 5.5 digs per set.
The Eagles are 12-6 this season with their only league loss coming to Colorado Springs Metro League leader Rampart.
Area football players visit Division I programs
Some of the area’s top football players spent the weekend visiting campuses they could call home in the coming years.
According to social media posts, Pine Creek senior quarterback Gavin Herberg visited New Mexico; Vista Ridge sophomore lineman Justis Laulu took in Air Force’s win over Utah State on Saturday night. CUSportsNation, Colorado’s Rivals.com affiliate, reported that Palmer Ridge sophomore offensive lineman Connor Jones was in Boulder to watch the Buffaloes take on USC on Friday after the Bears beat Thomas Jefferson on Thursday.