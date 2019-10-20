Kylee Blacksten commits to CU
Air Academy senior Kylee Blacksten is going to be a Buffalo.
The 6-foot-3 Kadet forward announced her commitment to the University of Colorado women’s basketball program via Twitter on Monday.
In her announcement, she thanked “all the coaches who have invested in me. Also all my teammates and competitors that have helped make me better,” before signing off with “SKO BUFFS.”
As a junior, Blacksten led the Kadets to a 26-1 season with the only loss coming to Pueblo South, 45-42, in the state championship game. She led Air Academy with 14.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game as a junior.
Liberty’s Woodworth retires after nearly 40 years of coaching
Liberty golf coach Stan Woodworth is retiring after 37 years of coaching, the school announced Thursday on Twitter.
Woodworth started coaching Air Academy in 1982 before he joined the Liberty boys’ and girls’ programs. In his time at Liberty, the Lancers finished in the top three at state a handful of times.
He plans to spend more time with family during his retirement, he said.
“He is a great friend, mentor, coach and educator,” the school said in a tweet. “Thank you, Stan.”
The Lancers entered this past boys’ golf season having won three consecutive Colorado Springs Metro League titles; they placed second this season. Alex McCoy was the lone Liberty golfer who competed at this year’s Class 5A state tournament. He finished in a three-way tie for 16th place.
“It was a tough decision, especially when you spend most of your life coaching,” Woodworth said. “But it was time.”
Widefield grad TJ Davis leads Nebraska-Kearney in upset win over No. 7 Northwest Missouri State
Redshirt freshman TD Davis had 225 yards as Nebraska-Kearney clinched a 24-7 upset win over D2 No. 7 Northwest Missouri State on Saturday, handing the Bearcats their first loss of the season.
Davis passed for 125 yards and a touchdown and led the team on the ground with 100 yards and a rushing touchdown.
Through seven games Davis has 503 rushing yards and seven touchdowns, and has thrown for 261 yards.
As a three-year varsity starter for Widefield, Davis had 2,894 passing yards and 2,208 rushing yards — 1,000 of which were earned as a junior.
Palmer Ridge field hockey to begin postseason play
The Palmer Ridge field hockey team earned a No. 6 seed in the state tournament and will begin postseason play Thursday against No. 3 Cherry Creek.
The Bears defeated Cherry Creek 2-1 in the third game of the regular season and enter the playoffs after a tough slate in which they faced four playoff teams in the final four games of the season.
Last week Palmer Ridge settled for a 1-1 tie with No. 2 Regis Jesuit to cap the regular season 8-3-4.
Hamilton wins title at College Mountain Bike Nationals
Clare Hamilton, a Fountain Valley alum and University of Colorado student, won the downhill club race at the Collegiate Mountain Bike Nationals on Sunday in Big Bear Lake, Calif.
She won the race in 4 minutes, 45.710 seconds. She also took the dual slalom event earlier in the weekend.