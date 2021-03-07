Seventy athletes representing 23 Pikes Peak region schools will travel to Pueblo for the state wrestling championships Thursday to Saturday. The boys’ tournament will feature 54 area athletes and 16 Pikes Peak region girls will compete in the first Colorado High School Activities Association’s sanctioned state tournament for girls' wrestling.
Cheyenne Mountain leads the charge with the largest area boys’ team with 11 qualifiers. The Indians have the second-most qualifiers of any Colorado school, following Pomona which has the largest with 13 qualifiers.
Falcon qualified seven wrestlers after a third-place finish at the 4A Region 1 tournament. Mesa Ridge and Pine Creek both qualified four and Peyton will send three wrestlers.
Doherty’s District 11 team qualified five wrestlers for the girls’ tournament, Mesa Ridge qualified four athletes and Calhan and Vista Ridge will send three each.
BOYS
CLASS 5A
Fountain-Fort Carson: Kyle Jack, so., 113 pounds
Pine Creek: Sir Israel Pulido, so., 106; Mickael Byers, jr., 160; Draygan Colonese, sr., 170; Jace Graves, sr., 182
Rampart: Andrew Peltier, 126; Dalton Slaughter, sr., 220
CLASS 4A
Canon City: Ezavian Ortega, jr., 138
Cheyenne Mountain: Dominic Padilla, fr., 113; Patrick Ransom, so., 120; Nicholas Grizales, jr., 126; Chase Johnson, sr., 132; Grant Kunkel, so., 138; Raife Manjarrez, jr., 145; Zach Johnson, 170; Soren Herzog, so., 182; Nico Gagliardi, jr., 195; Jake Boley, sr., 220; Jesse Boley jr., 285
Coronado: Ben Nagel, sr., 152; Mitchell Nowlan, sr., 170
Discovery Canyon: Dominic Hargrove, jr., 126; Dylan Ruane, sr., 170
Falcon: Bryan Dickerson, 120; Landon Drury, fr., 126; Smokey McClure, fr., 132; Javani Majoor, fr., 145; Aydin Rix Mcelhinney, jr., 160; Josiah Aldinger, jr., 170; Ryan Patterson, sr., 182
Lewis-Palmer: Isiah Blackmon, so., 120; Roman Smith 132
Liberty: Joe Shaver, jr., 195
Mesa Ridge: Mickail Skeldum, so., 106; Frankie Gallegos, 113; Tucker Trevino, so., 138; Matthew Moore, so., 285
Vista Ridge: Solomon Arnds-Volcin, so., 145; Max Coddington, jr., 160
CLASS 3A
The Classical Academy: Kyler Rusin, sr., 160; Tanner Eide, so., 220
Colorado Springs Christian: Anthony Isek, so., 106
Elizabeth: Andrew Kramer, sr., 120; Kyle Owen, 138
James Irwin: Jacob Hustoles, jr., 182; James Hustoles, sr., 285
Manitou Springs: Emmett Wolfe, sr., 160; Wesley Reeves, 195
Sierra: Daryl Mills, jr., 126
Woodland Park: Brady Hankin, jr., 138
CLASS 2A
Peyton: Clint Brown, sr., 145; James Brown, jr., 152; Zak Cobb, jr., 195
GIRLS
Calhan: Samantha Krause-Mahan, sr., 136; Taylor Knox, so., 185; Ciara Monger, fr., 215
Doherty: Candice Brickell, jr., 100; Adrinna Lopez, 111; Sarah Savidge, jr., 127; Victoria Guinard, 136; Mareta Ielu, so., 215
Mesa Ridge: Isabella Cross, fr., 111; Alexsys Jacquez, so., 118; Alison Evans, fr., 147; RaeAnna Bristow, 215
Palmer Ridge: Aspen Barber, jr., 147
Vista Ridge: Cheyenne Dyess, so., 100; Dakotah Livermore, sr., 127; McKenna Reynolds, sr., 215
State basketball brackets to be released Monday
The state basketball brackets are set to be released Monday, according to the Colorado High School Activities Association. Qualifying teams will be seeded based on the CHSAA seeding index, which uses four sources of data including the RPI, coaches poll, MaxPreps rankings and the Packard Ratings. Each will count for 25% of the formula. Outright league champions have automatically qualified for the state tournament.
Classes 5A and 4A will compete in a 32-team state bracket. Class 3A through 1A will feature a 24-team bracket.
First-round games will be played on Tuesday, followed by Sweet 16 on Thursday, Great 8 on Saturday and semifinals March 16. The state tournament is scheduled for March 19-20 at The Broadmoor World Arena. Championship games for classes 1A and 4A will compete on the 19th along with 5A girls. Championships for 2A and 3A, and 5A boys will be held on the 20th.
Season C sports practice kicks off Monday
Practices for Season C sports, field hockey, boys' soccer and girls' volleyball, begin Monday. Football programs competing in Season C opened practice Thursday in preparation for the first football contest, scheduled for March 19.
Field hockey, boys' soccer and girls' volleyball may begin competition March 15.
The Pikes Peak region has eight football teams that opted to compete in the spring: Ellicott, Falcon, Harrison, Manitou Springs, Sand Creek, Sierra, St. Mary's and The Classical Academy.