Regis Jesuit 42, Doherty 10
The Raiders’ D’Andre Barnes returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown and Regis Jesuit was off.
David Dody and Zavier Carroll reached the end zone on short runs. Dallas Macias hurt the Spartans several ways, returning a punt 55 yards for a touchdown, catching a 15-yard pass from Exander Carroll for another and intercepting a Doherty pass, all in the first half. Eddie Maxfield added an 8-yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter.
Doherty (0-5 overall) didn’t reach the end zone until there were about five minutes left in the game.
Regis Jesuit (4-1 overall, 3-1 5A/4A South) finishes up against Pine Creek (2-0) next Saturday.
Cheyenne Mountain 13, Widefield 12
Cheyenne Mountain scored a narrow 4A I-25 league win over Widefield, improving to 3-2. Widefield fell to 0-3.
The last time Cheyenne Mountain finished with a winning record was 2016. The team will go for that mark again as it hosts Thornton (0-4 overall) next Saturday.
Centauri 38, Woodland Park 8
The Panthers (2-3) fell in a home non-conference game. They’ve dropped three straight.
Woodland Park will travel to face Englewood next Friday.
Peyton 28, Rocky Ford 7
Peyton improved to 4-1 overall (3-1 1A Tri-Peaks) with a home win over Rocky Ford (0-5). All three previous wins came via shutout.
Swink 44, Pikes Peak Christian 22
The Eagles dropped their second straight and fell to 3-2 overall (2-2 A-8 Southern - 8 Man).
Englewood 18, Elizabeth 16
Riverdale Ridge 42, Mitchell 0