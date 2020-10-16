Palmer Ridge 49, Grand Junction 0

The Bears went up 43-0 at halftime and then eased off, improving to 2-0.

Luke McAllister hit Cameron Jones, Anthony Costanzo and Kaden Dudley once and Marcellus Reed twice for touchdowns in the first half. Saxon Wright added a rushing touchdown and Palmer Ridge threw in a safety.

Joshua Gerlach II’s pick-six provided the only offense of the second half. He returned it 39 yards for the final score, as a two-point conversion failed.

Peyton 43, Rye 0

The Panthers used their legs to build on a 12-0 halftime lead, adding four rushing touchdowns to sink the Thunderbolts and improve to 2-0.

Legend 49, Doherty 0

Legend scored on its opening drive and it was all downhill from there for Doherty (0-2).

Kalen Shoemaker found Blake Doud twice for touchdowns and Jackson Brush returned a punt 60 yards to put the game well out of reach.

Cañon City 21, Pueblo East 18

Trailing 18-14 with less than two minutes to play, the Tigers (2-0) ran it in eight yards and completed the comeback.

Cañon City trailed 12-0 but got on the board with under a minute left in the first half.

Lutheran 57, Discovery Canyon 17

After Lutheran had a 28-0 lead, Kenneth Pasion’s 5-yard rushing touchdown gave the Thunder life. Dylan Ruane added another and Connor Clancy kicked a 33-yard field goal, but that was it for Discovery Canyon (1-1).

Palmer 26, Coronado 24

Pueblo West 33, Air Academy 0

Holy Family 41, Lewis-Palmer 15