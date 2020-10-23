5d55b674dc440.image.jpg

File, The Gazette

Palmer Ridge 55, Grand Junction Central 0

Palmer Ridge wasted no time getting on the board as Luke McAllister connected with Cameron Jones for a 29-yard pass and a 7-0 lead. McAllister also found Anthony Costanzo and he and Nathaniel Robinson ran for two more scores before the end of the first quarter, which saw the Bears up 35-0.

Palmer Ridge improved to 3-0 and the last two games were massive shutouts. Undefeated Montrose is up next.

Fountain-Fort Carson 46, Air Academy 0

Q Jones rushed 66 yards for a third-quarter touchdown, one of three on the night for the senior as the Trojans demolished the Kadets (1-2).

Fountain-Fort Carson (3-0) will face Pueblo West (3-0) next weekend.

La Veta 60, Cripple Creek Victor 11

Pine Creek 17, Chaparral 7

Holy Family 29, Discovery Canyon 3

Douglas County 27, Doherty 24

Lewis-Palmer 32, Riverdale Ridge 13

Pueblo West 42, Mesa Ridge 20

Coronado 35, Thornton 21