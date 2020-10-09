CLASS 4A

Palmer Ridge 42, Golden 7

At Golden: Palmer Ridge, the three-time defending Class 3A state champions, announced their arrival in Class 4A with a comfortable win to open the season.

The Bears led 35-0 after three quarters.

Quarterback Luke McAllister, a Colorado State commit, hit receiver Anthony Costanzo, another player with Division I offers, for Palmer Ridge’s first two touchdowns. The duo would combine again for Palmer Ridge’s last score, a 27-yard strike. All three of their touchdowns were at least 20 yards.

Saxon Wright scored the Bears’ third and fourth touchdowns on the ground before Marcellus Reed hauled in the third of McAllister’s four passing touchdowns.

Vista Ridge 66, Palmer 12

At Garry Berry Stadium: The Wolves led 45-6 at halftime and cruised to a Week 1 win.

Pueblo West 42, Cheyenne Mountain 0

At Cheyenne Mountain: The Cyclones scored 21 points in each half in an easy win to open the season.

Legend 42, Mesa Ridge 0

GAME OF THE WEEK

CLASS 3A

Lutheran 49, Lewis-Palmer 3

At Lutheran: The Lions scored the game’s first 35 points before Lewis-Palmer prevented a shutout with a field goal late in the second quarter.

Canon City 41, Pueblo Centennial 0

CLASS 2A

Woodland Park 21, Alamosa 13

Lamar 41, Elizabeth 20

CLASS 1A

Colorado Springs Christian 40, Monte Vista 8

At Monte Vista: CSCS held a 26-0 lead at halftime in a nonconference win over the Pirates.

Florence 32, Gunnison 8

At Western Colorado University: The Huskies, ranked sixth to start the season in Class 1A, ran to a comfortable win in their season-opener in Gunnison

All five of Florence’s touchdowns came on the ground. The Huskies led 12-0 after one quarter and scored the rest of their points in the second quarter.

Peyton 26, Center 0

8-MAN

Pikes Peak Christian 30, Lyons 6

Calhan 28, Elbert 6