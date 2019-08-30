Prep football stock image

Fountain-Fort Carson 24, Horizon 7

At Fountain-Fort Carson: The Trojans took their opener, breaking open a close game late.

The Trojans held onto a 12-7 lead well into the fourth quarter, then Isaac Robinson’s long run gave F-FC some breathing room. The 2-point conversion attempt failed.

Dezmen Oliver punched in a 1-yard touchdown with four minutes to play for the final score.

Discovery Canyon 55, Mountain View 14

At Mountain View: Discovery Canyon made itself at home in Loveland.

Marshall Pike got the Thunder on the board, rushing 43 yards for a touchdown. Jonah Isakson hit Christian Call with a 23-yard TD pass before the first quarter was out.

The Thunder blocked an extra-point attempt and eight plays later extended their lead to 20-6 via Pike’s 4-yard run. Mountain View countered with a touchdown and 2-point conversion, but got no closer.

Kevin Frye chipped in a 40-yard rushing touchdown just before the half. Discovery Canyon returned a kickoff for a touchdown early in the third quarter.

Dylan Ruane, Michael Driscoll and Isakson ran for touchdowns of 32, 17 and 4 yards, respectively, as the Thunder raced away with it in the fourth quarter.

Florence 40, Rocky Ford 6

At Florence: Florence recovered a fumble on Rocky Ford’s opening drive, then returned it 46 yards, and never looked back.

The Huskies built a 27-0 lead and didn’t allow Rocky Ford into the end zone until late in the third quarter.

Rye 30, Ellicott 0

At Ellicott: The Thunderbolts appropriately had their season-opening win delayed by lightning at the start of the fourth quarter, then finished shutting out Ellicott.

Rye led 24-0 at the half.

Merino 18, Pikes Peak Christian 6

West Grand 66, Calhan 18

Cherry Creek 45, Doherty 6

