Fountain-Fort Carson 24, Horizon 7
At Fountain-Fort Carson: The Trojans took their opener, breaking open a close game late.
The Trojans held onto a 12-7 lead well into the fourth quarter, then Isaac Robinson’s long run gave F-FC some breathing room. The 2-point conversion attempt failed.
Dezmen Oliver punched in a 1-yard touchdown with four minutes to play for the final score.
Discovery Canyon 55, Mountain View 14
At Mountain View: Discovery Canyon made itself at home in Loveland.
Marshall Pike got the Thunder on the board, rushing 43 yards for a touchdown. Jonah Isakson hit Christian Call with a 23-yard TD pass before the first quarter was out.
The Thunder blocked an extra-point attempt and eight plays later extended their lead to 20-6 via Pike’s 4-yard run. Mountain View countered with a touchdown and 2-point conversion, but got no closer.
Kevin Frye chipped in a 40-yard rushing touchdown just before the half. Discovery Canyon returned a kickoff for a touchdown early in the third quarter.
Dylan Ruane, Michael Driscoll and Isakson ran for touchdowns of 32, 17 and 4 yards, respectively, as the Thunder raced away with it in the fourth quarter.
Florence 40, Rocky Ford 6
At Florence: Florence recovered a fumble on Rocky Ford’s opening drive, then returned it 46 yards, and never looked back.
The Huskies built a 27-0 lead and didn’t allow Rocky Ford into the end zone until late in the third quarter.
Rye 30, Ellicott 0
At Ellicott: The Thunderbolts appropriately had their season-opening win delayed by lightning at the start of the fourth quarter, then finished shutting out Ellicott.
Rye led 24-0 at the half.
Merino 18, Pikes Peak Christian 6
West Grand 66, Calhan 18
Cherry Creek 45, Doherty 6