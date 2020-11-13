Doherty 42, Liberty 0
Doherty waited until the final hour to get its first victory of the regular season.
The Spartans imposed their will on the Lancers early, taking a 42-0 lead into halftime. Doherty finished out 1-5 while Liberty dropped to 2-4.
Durango 27, Cañon City 13
The teams traded scores and the Tigers only trailed 13-7 after three quarters. The Demons then ran it in and Jordan Stanley’s 38-yard rushing touchdown put it away.
Cañon City went down swinging, but a 2-point conversion and onside kick attempt failed.
The Tigers finished 3-2, dropping their final two games.
Englewood 12, Woodland Park 10
Woodland Park finished the regular season on a four-game losing streak, falling to Englewood on the road. The Panthers sit 2-4 overall, 1-3 in 2A West.
Cheyenne Mountain 27, Niwot 20
Cheyenne Mountain won its second straight close contest, beating Niwot on the road after taking Widefield to overtime.
Cheyenne Mountain (4-2) sits first in the new 4A I-25 league at 3-1. The team has outscored opponents 102-42.
Pueblo South 35, Vista Ridge 28
Vista Ridge tied it up at 14, 21 and 28, but couldn’t muster one last score at Pueblo South.
Keyon Burris had an 81-yard kick return for a touchdown in the third quarter.
The Wolves finished their schedule 3-2 overall and 2-1 in 4A Southern.