Doherty 42, Liberty 0

Doherty waited until the final hour to get its first victory of the regular season.

The Spartans imposed their will on the Lancers early, taking a 42-0 lead into halftime. Doherty finished out 1-5 while Liberty dropped to 2-4.

Durango 27, Cañon City 13

The teams traded scores and the Tigers only trailed 13-7 after three quarters. The Demons then ran it in and Jordan Stanley’s 38-yard rushing touchdown put it away.

Cañon City went down swinging, but a 2-point conversion and onside kick attempt failed.

The Tigers finished 3-2, dropping their final two games.

Englewood 12, Woodland Park 10

Woodland Park finished the regular season on a four-game losing streak, falling to Englewood on the road. The Panthers sit 2-4 overall, 1-3 in 2A West.

Cheyenne Mountain 27, Niwot 20

Cheyenne Mountain won its second straight close contest, beating Niwot on the road after taking Widefield to overtime.

Cheyenne Mountain (4-2) sits first in the new 4A I-25 league at 3-1. The team has outscored opponents 102-42.

Pueblo South 35, Vista Ridge 28

Vista Ridge tied it up at 14, 21 and 28, but couldn’t muster one last score at Pueblo South.

Keyon Burris had an 81-yard kick return for a touchdown in the third quarter.

The Wolves finished their schedule 3-2 overall and 2-1 in 4A Southern.