Sophomore Mason Arrowsmith would probably like to forget Palmer's first half against Pueblo Centennial.

In the 44-30 home loss Saturday, though, it was the second half that he can build on.

Tipped passes and an overthrow resulted in three interceptions for Arrowsmith, but the five touchdowns he threw, in the second half alone, nearly made up for it.

On the first play of the second half, he found fellow sophomore Julian Horsey for a 76-yard touchdown. The next Terrors' drive included an 80-yard completion for the two second-year skill players.

Horsey finished with three touchdown catches, including his finale — a tipped ball that found its way into his waiting arms.

Horsey, again, from 24 yards out with a slick snag off the tip. Make it 44-30, Bulldogs with 2:52 left #copreps: pic.twitter.com/kxl88egWdu — Luke Zahlmann (@lukezahlmann) September 3, 2022

Senior Braylon Joseph and junior Aidan Puentes also snagged a touchdown from the arm of Arrowsmith.

"We had some openings in the first half and it was close," coach Nick Urbaniak said. "We just kept doing what we were doing and it started to work out after shaking off the Saturday-morning jitters.

"We have a lot of heart, to get punched in the mouth like that, and not give up."

Widefield comes back for second win in as many tries

The Gladiators knew they were close.

Last year, still building off a winless season, Widefield nearly topped Air Academy but fell 20-14.

This season, the transformation showed itself.

Junior quarterback Paul Mitchell led the way with two touchdowns in the air and another on the ground as part of the Gladiators' 326 rushing yards in the 42-34 win at home against the Kadets on Thursday.

Widefield outscored Air Academy 29-14 in the second half to nail down the win. Senior Braydon Demattos-Burrows championed the rushing yardage, with a team-high 135 yards and two scores.

Pine Creek grounded in first 5A road test

Heading into the confines of Valor Christian is never easy, and as part of their first, fully-5A season, Pine Creek learned just how tough it can be.

Sophomore Cameron Cooper threw for 121 yards and the running game combined for 77 as Pine Creek fell Friday, 24-7.

Multiple lightning delays held off the second half until nearly midnight before the two teams took the field again.

The loss sets the stage for the Eagles' next big test: a home bout with crosstown Vista Ridge and senior signal caller Brayden Dorman.

Vista Ridge routs Far Northeast before Pine Creek clash

From a box score standpoint, there wasn't much to hate for Vista Ridge's opening, home loss to Legend, 47-43.

The stats remained in the Wolves' road matchup with Far Northeast, but the results flipped in the 43-28 win.

Senior Brayden Dorman threw for 260 yards and a pair of touchdowns to supplement his running game's 189 yards and four touchdowns — one of which was scored by Dorman as part of his three carries for 55 yards.

Four Wolves rushed for 30-or-more yards.

Cañon City 21, Liberty 12

Doherty 48, Rampart 21

Fountain-Fort Carson 21, Highlands Ranch 15

Cheyenne Mountain 42, Greeley Central 18

The Classical Academy 44, Harrison 0

Woodland Park 22, Salida 21

Skyview 56, Sierra 16

Rye 28, Manitou Springs 20

George Washington 20, Falcon 0

Akron 40, St. Mary's 0

Monte Vista 64, Colorado Springs Christian 33

Lincoln 22, Mitchell 8

Clear Creek 26, Ellicott 0