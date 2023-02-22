Basketball

Girls

6A Colorado Springs Metro League

The Fountain-Fort Carson Trojans finished first in the CSML standings with a 9-1 conference record and a 21-2 overall record. Doherty placed second with an 8-2 conference record, going 17-6 overall.

5A/4A Colorado Springs Metro North

The Falcon Falcons took first place in the Colorado Springs Metro League North with a 9-1 league record and a 18-5 record on the season. The Titans of The Classical Academy also finished with a 9-1 conference record but had a 15-8 record overall.

5A/4A Colorado Springs Metro South

Cañon City won the Colorado Springs Metro League South title with a 9-1 conference record and an overall record of 17-6. Mesa Ridge also had a 9-1 conference record but had an overall record of 16-7.

5A/4A Pikes Peak Athletic Conference

Lutheran won the Pikes Peak Athletic Conference with an 8-2 conference record and a 20-3 overall record. There were three teams who finished league play with an 8-2 record: Lutheran, Air Academy and Palmer Ridge. The Bears took second with an 18-5 overall record whereas the Kadets were third with a 15-8 mark.

4A/3A Tri-Peaks League

Colorado Springs Christian entered district play with the top seed first in the Tri-Peaks League with an unblemished 14-0 conference record. The Lions are 18-1 overall. St. Mary’s is in second place going 13-1 in league play and 16-3 overall.

3A Black Forest League

Peyton took top honors in the three-team Black Forest league with a 2-0 conference record. Fountain Valley finished second at 1-1 and Thomas MacLaren finished third going 0-2.

Boys

6A Colorado Springs Metro league

Doherty won the Colorado Springs Metro league with a 9-1 conference record. The Spartans are 15-8 overall. The Vista Ridge Wolves were second with an 8-2 league record and an overall record of 18-5.

5A/4A Colorado Springs Metro North

Much like the girls team, Falcon’s boys’ basketball placed first in the Colorado Springs Metro League North with a 9-1 league record. The Classical Academy came in second with an 8-2 conference record. The Falcons are 13-10 overall whereas the Titans are 15-8.

5A/4A Colorado Springs Metro South

Mesa Ridge capped a perfect regular season with a win over league opponent Palmer to finish 10-0 and in first place in the Colorado Spring Metro League South. The Grizzlies finished the season with a 23-0 overall record. Harrison was second place in the league, with a 7-3 conference record and a 17-6 overall mark.

5A/4A Pikes Peak Athletic Conference

The Air Academy Kadets were the dominant force in the Pikes Peak Athletic Conference with an undefeated league record at 10-0 and an overall record of 21-2. Defending state champion Lewis-Palmer placed second, going 7-3 in conference play and 16-7 overall.

3A/4A Tri-Peaks League

Salida appears to be a force to be reckoned with in 3A basketball, taking the Tri-Peaks League with a perfect 14-0 league record and going 18-1 overall. The Vanguard Coursers finished second with a 12-2 conference record and a 17-2 record on the season.

3A Black Forest

Peyton’s boys’ basketball team finished first in the Black Forest League with a 2-0 record. Thomas MacLaren had a 1-1 record and Fountain Valley went 0-2.

Ice Hockey

The Cheyenne Mountain Red-Tailed Hawks finished first in the 4A South League with an undefeated 8-0 conference record, going 15-3-1 overall. Palmer took second going 5-3-1 in the league, followed by Woodland Park, Pueblo County and Rampart.

In the 4A North league Denver’s Colorado Academy reigned supreme with an 8-0 league record. Liberty came in third and Air Academy came in fifth.

Finally to round out the competition in the 5A Central League, Monument’s Lewis-Palmer was top dog with a 6-2 league mark. The Rangers were followed by Resurrection Christian in second, Pine Creek in third, Westminster’s Standley Lake in fourth and Doherty in fifth.