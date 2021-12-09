Power plays haven't been kind to Cheyenne Mountain.
The team's struggled to score when given one and has supplied opponents with plenty of chances, too. A 7-1 win over Pine Creek Thursday may be what changes the tide.
The Hawks still handed the Eagles seven power player opportunities, but none reached the back of the net.
From the 15:34 mark in the third period to the 15:02 timestamp, the Hawks used two power play goals of their own and another full-strength score to salt it away.
"Our guys have been in a ton of situations in fall and summer," coach Erik Austin said. "They've seen it and nothing is new anymore. We just have to learn how to play hard from the start."
The beginning of Thursday's matinee mirrored a horror film for Cheyenne Mountain. In the first minute, Pine Creek senior Ethan Knapp flew past the back line on a breakaway and broke the tie with only 25 seconds off the original 17-minute period.
Soon after, Cheyenne Mountain had two penalties to give the Eagles chances once again. Both were killed without a shot on goal.
Part of the problem was the Eagles. Sickness has ravaged through the locker room and left Pine Creek to fend off opposing teams with several junior varsity skaters.
"You never know how junior varsity kids will play," senior Drew Elwell said. "Some kids are really physical, some are all speed. It's hard to adjust when you've never seen them on the ice before."
Slow starts have been commonplace for the Hawks, though. Through four games, they've faced obstacles early that seemingly fade away late.
Before the third period, Elwell and company decided to force the issue — pressure the Eagles as much as possible, despite boasting a one-goal lead.
Six Hawks skaters scored in the third period, with three coming with a personnel advantage off a penalty.
"We pressed so hard the third period." Elwell said. "We trapped them in corners and didn't let them make reads. We made hits too, so they didn't want to come up the middle. It's just our kind of hockey."
The next step for Cheyenne Mountain will be bringing the intensity for a full 51 minutes. For stretches, it's applied force and skill that's left opponents without answers. The Hawks have outscored their first four opponents by a combined 27-14.
They're the top team in 4A for a reason. Coach Austin just needs it to shine through, even when the momentum isn't on the Hawks' side.
"We've had a ton of opportunities this year — hit a lot of posts," Austin said. "Once we start shooting better, we always play better. We did that in the third period."