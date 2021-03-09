An incoming winter storm has the Denver Metro area bracing for heavy snowfall, some services predicting up to five feet in some areas. It prompted the Colorado High School Activities Association to release a contingency plan for this weekend’s scheduled state swimming championships and basketball playoffs.
CHSAA announced it will move the 3A girls’ swimming championships, scheduled for Saturday, to Monday. There are no plans to alter the schedule for the 5A and 4A state championships, scheduled for Thursday and Friday, respectively at the Veteran’s Memorial Aquatic Center in Thornton.
According to a release by CHSAA, Saturday’s state basketball quarterfinal games may also be postponed.
“While the impact of the storm is still being debated by the professionals, I wanted to provide the contingency plan in the event their current forecasts prove true. Should the snowstorm come to fruition, we will postpone all games for Saturday and move them to Monday, then move Tuesday’s games to Wednesday,” said CHSAA assistant commissioner Bert Borgmann in a statement.
The decision to postpone basketball will be made Thursday evening or Friday morning.
Meteorologists predict the weather will begin as early as Thursday with some snow showers, with inches accumulating Friday, Saturday and possibly Sunday.
The state wrestling finals will also be held this weekend at the Southwest Motors Events Center in Pueblo. The girls’ championships will be held Thursday, followed by the 2A and 3A tournaments Friday, with 5A and 4A concluding Saturday.
CHSAA has not announced any contingency plans for wrestling. Pueblo is not expected to be as heavily affected by the incoming storm.