BOYS' LACROSSE

No. 9 Monarch 16, No. 24 Pine Creek 10

At Monarch High School: Pine Creek stayed in as long as it could before Monarch became too much.

The Eagles exited the first quarter with a one-goal deficit before the margin grew to six by halftime. It turned a seven-game win streak into losses in three of their final four to end the season and subsequent postseason. The nine wins collected in 15 tries were their most in over a decade.

No. 11 Poudre School District 14, No. 22 Lewis-Palmer 7

At Timnath Middle/High School: The Rangers won a league title but saw their postseason success end early on Wednesday.

The Rangers went on a five-goal run in the second half after scoring just twice in the first two quarters. It was Poudre School District that had the advantage with 10 goals itself in the second half.

The loss was the first for Lewis-Palmer since an April 5 loss against Dakota Ridge. It ended an eight-game win streak that led the Rangers through the league slate to a 5A League 1 title.

GIRLS' SOCCER

No. 8 Mullen 5, No. 25 The Classical Academy 3

At Mullen High School: With 29 minutes to go, The Classical Academy had a 3-3 deadlock before the game got away.

In the final 22 minutes, Mullen netted a pair of goals to upend the Titans in the 4A playoffs' first round. The Titans won seven of their finals eight games in the regular season but weren't able to carry over the momentum on the road.

No. 29 Discovery Canyon at No. 4 Mead (postponed until Thursday due to weather)

No. 22 Wheat Ridge at No. 11 Lewis-Palmer (postponed until Thursday due to weather)

GIRLS' LACROSSE

No. 8 Poudre School District 16, No. 9 Palmer Ridge 6

At Rocky Mountain High School: Three consecutive seasons have seen Palmer Ridge enter the girls' lacrosse postseason with high hopes before falling to a higher seed.

It was the second meeting of the year between Poudre School District and the Bears, and the results were similar. In their first meeting to begin the season, Palmer Ridge fell 18-9 before Wednesday's most recent encounter.

The Bears finished the season with an 11-5 record and 215-145 goal differential to show for it. Both represent their top marks since 2017.

No. 2 Valor Christian 20, No. 15 Air Academy 0