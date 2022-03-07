The 4A state ice hockey championship is Tuesday, so no other option: Cheyenne Mountain’s weekly yoga session had to move up.
“Get the jitters out before it really hits us that, wow, we’re playing in a state championship game,” junior forward Wyatt Furda said.
“We love it.”
Furda’s mother, Jen, leads the entire team for 45 minutes to an hour. This has been an “every single Thursday” tradition that carried over from Wyatt's club team, he said. There's some silent time, some visualization — taking care of mind and body.
“You get stretched out, you feel great after, you get your mind set right,” said Noah Bonnett, who has six goals in two tournament games. “Shoutout to Mrs. Furda — she’s awesome.”
Following a first-round bye, top-seeded Cheyenne Mountain blew out No. 8 Aspen 8-1 and Steamboat Springs 6-0. Both featured slow starts and eventual, lopsided shot totals in favor of the Red-Tailed Hawks.
Colorado Academy was one of two teams to get past Cheyenne Mountain in the regular season, 3-2 on Feb. 12. The Mustangs ended the Red-Tailed Hawks’ 16-0 run to start the campaign.
Grant Bevan was in net for that game and made nine other appearances as Cheyenne Mountain went undefeated in 4A South. The school tidily outscored opponents 134-34.
Goaltender Jeremy Renholm has taken Cheyenne Mountain through the tournament so far. He had a 12-save shutout Thursday against Steamboat Springs.
“All the work has already been put in,” Furda said. “Now, we just get to watch our product and play.”
The team has a deep well of familiarity. Furda said he and team captain Denton Damgaard have played on the same teams for more than a decade.
“They’re unselfish. They're all willing to fill any role necessary to be successful,” coach Erik Austin said. “I think they like each other and they love playing hockey.”
A perfect-storm season for eight Cheyenne Mountain seniors ends Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at Ball Arena. The team is stretched and ready for the school's first championship appearance in 16 years.
“It's been a dream, but I've felt like we deserve it,” Bonnett said. “We're working as hard as we can. While it is a dream, we think we should be here and we’re proud of our accomplishments.”