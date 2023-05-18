LAKEWOOD - Joy Nnantah was desperate for a second lease on life, figuratively speaking.

After scratching on her first two attempts in the triple jump prelims, the recent Pine Creek grad had one more shot at reaching the finals.

“It was very scary,” said Nnantah, who not only landed a qualifying mark but went on to capture the 5A title in the finals with a distance of 38-foot-5.75. “I was looking straight down at the board. … I just wanted to get a mark in.

“I was just really happy that I did and happy that I got another chance.”

Another state champ from the Colorado Springs area. Pine Creek's Joy Nnantah takes the 5A triple jump with a distance of 38-foot-5.75.

What an appropriate showing, considering Nnantah longs to save lives in a far more literal sense.

She not only graduated from Pine Creek on Tuesday, but she had been dual-enrolled Pikes Peak State College and earned her Certified Nursing Assistant certification. For the past month she has worked clinicals in nursing homes and hospitals to complete the program.

Nnantah will study nursing next year at North Dakota State University, which she’ll attend on a track scholarship.

“I love being able to have someone’s life in my hands and save them,” Nnantah said. “I think that’s such a great thing to do for the rest of my life. So I’ve always wanted to work in the medical field.”

The clutch gene Nnantah will need in that field came through at Jeffco Stadium. She was seeded third in the event and finished fifth last year. And even that jump that qualified her for finals was about four feet short of her personal best. Still, she finished on top – a first for her track-obsessed family that included an older brother and sister who participated in the sport.

Nnantah’s winning jump was nearly a foot better than runner-up Kaeli Powe of Cherokee Trail, who finished at 37-8. Event favorite Jada Miller of Fountain-Fort Carson finished fifth at 35-2.5.

“It was like literally getting a second chance,” Nnantah said. “I was having more fun when I knew I was going to finals. I knew I had nothing to lose and I could just be free. I was really happy. New chance.”