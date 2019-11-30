The top-two football teams in Class 4A will play for the state championship at Mile High Stadium after Pine Creek beat Pueblo West on Saturday at District 20 Stadium.

During the No. 1 Eagles' 34-0 win over the Cyclones, No. 2 Broomfield punched its ticket to the championship with a last-second field goal to beat No. 6 Dakota Ridge.

PHOTOS: Pine Creek advances to 4A state championship

Pine Creek senior running back David Moore III broke the game open with a 63-yard touchdown run, making it 21-0 in the third quarter. Moore finished with two rushing touchdowns, while quarterback Gavin Herberg rushed for one score and passed to Gradon Miller for another. Reserve running back Elias Rogers scored the final points with a touchdown in the fourth.

