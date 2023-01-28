The Pine Creek Eagles ice hockey team had an eventful 16 hours Friday night into Saturday and they came out with a pair of wins.

The Eagles defeated Liberty 9-7 Friday night at Colorado College's Ed Robson arena and then turned around and beat Woodland Park 4-1 Saturday at the same location.

"A few years ago we were very good and then we had a couple of tough years and the one thing with our senior group now they got more of an attitude of they can overcome adversity," Eagles coach Ed Saxer said.

The Lancers were up two goals on Pine Creek on Friday night but the Eagles scored four times in the third period to finish the game with a two-goal advantage of their own.

Pine Creek never trailed against Woodland Park on Saturday.

Eagles Senior Max Wright led the way for Pine Creek, notching a massive seven points between both contests. Wright had a hat trick for the Eagles to go along with an assist Friday and followed that performance with a goal and two assists Saturday. Teammate C.J. Reid also made an impact for Pine Creek, scoring twice and recording two assists Friday night and netting another two goals and an assist Saturday.

Pine Creek moves to 7-4-3 as a result of the victories.

"As a team we're coming together more," Wright said. "I think as leaders on our team, we're stepping up and even the younger kids are starting to get their points in and starting to rack up some points."