122219-peakperformer-david

David Moore III poses for a portrait on Dec. 14. Moore, a senior at Pine Creek, is The Gazette’s 5A/4A Football Peak Performer of the Year.

 Katie Klann, the gazette

David Moore III has announced he has found his 'new home.'

The two-time 4A state champion announced his Division I football commitment to Southern Utah on Tuesday, the day before National Signing Day. 

Moore visited SUU at the end of January after a long recruiting journey. He had just one Division I offer to start his senior year, despite being one of the top running backs in southern Colorado history as a four-year starter for Pine Creek. 

Moore completed his high school career as one of the top-3 running backs in Colorado history with 7,627 rushing yards, finishing his senior season with a career-high 2,602 yards and 36 touchdowns. With 96 total touchdowns Moore finishes tied for 13th in Colorado history in career TDs and sixth in rushing attempts with 793.

Moore is a three-time 5A/4A Football Gazette Preps Peak Performer of the Year.