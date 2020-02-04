David Moore III has announced he has found his 'new home.'
The two-time 4A state champion announced his Division I football commitment to Southern Utah on Tuesday, the day before National Signing Day.
This is definitely my new home 🔥🔥!!!!! pic.twitter.com/j29u1ZgOl7— David Moore III (@DM3_2020_RB) February 4, 2020
Moore visited SUU at the end of January after a long recruiting journey. He had just one Division I offer to start his senior year, despite being one of the top running backs in southern Colorado history as a four-year starter for Pine Creek.
Blessed beyond belief to be here @SUUThunderbirds @SUUFB THIS FEELS LIKE HOME! @DemarioWarren @coachsamelliott #TBirdNation #BigSkyFB #runDM3 #pinecreek pic.twitter.com/ZKjVuYxH3e— David Moore III (@DM3_2020_RB) January 25, 2020
Moore completed his high school career as one of the top-3 running backs in Colorado history with 7,627 rushing yards, finishing his senior season with a career-high 2,602 yards and 36 touchdowns. With 96 total touchdowns Moore finishes tied for 13th in Colorado history in career TDs and sixth in rushing attempts with 793.
Moore is a three-time 5A/4A Football Gazette Preps Peak Performer of the Year.