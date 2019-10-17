With 8:24 left in the second quarter against Mesa Ridge on Thursday night, the Pine Creek student section erupted as David Moore III flashed a spin move, broke through the line and trotted into the end zone for a 24-yard touchdown run.
Not an unusual sight at D-20 Stadium, but this particular run was special for the senior running back.
Those 24 yards inked Moore into the Colorado record books as a top-10 rusher in state history with 6,436 career yards — and his numbers keep growing.
His next touch — a 39-yard rush on the next drive — put him at No. 9 all time. He is the only front-range athlete south of Centennial listed in the top 10. He is also the first 11-man player since 2015 to crack the top 10.
Moore entered the game with 6,348 career yards, and quickly passed Logan Briscoe of Cedaredge (6,419) and Wade Sumpter of Fowler (6,441) to settle in at No. 9 with at least three more regular season games to play. Up next is South Park's Cory Davis, who rushed for 6,667 career yards. Kyle Bell, of Weld Central, tops the state charts with 8,248 yards.
"Man, honestly I had no clue about setting records in Colorado or anything. I just came in, wanted to play the key role that coach Miller had for me and just execute,” Moore said. “I’m working harder than I ever have.”
Moore has been a standout for Pine Creek since his freshman year with a 9.5 yards-per carry average in his career so far. As a senior, Moore averages 220 yards per game and 13.9 per carry.
“We heard rumors as he was growing up, but we didn’t know he was going to be at this level,” said Pine Creek coach Todd Miller. “The thing that has been most impressive is he continues to get better. He is better this year than he has ever been, and that is a credit to his work ethic. He’s the total package.”
Moore said his dad and his running back coaches have increased his training this season, while the offensive line has also been putting in work in practice to improve.
“They’re putting it all out on the field, and they’re definitely helping make my senior year such a great year,” Moore said. “There are leaders everywhere on this team, and this team just feels different from the years I’ve played.”
While a state championship is top on Moore’s list of team goals, as an individual, Moore said he feels he is playing with a chip on his shoulder with just one Division I offer on the table.
“I want big offers so, I don’t know, this year feels different and I’m putting everything on the line for my team and my family,” Moore said, adding his ultimate goal is to play in the NFL. “I just have to pray for the best and keep my head on straight. I know my family will be there for me.”
Thursday, Moore played three second-half drives for the Eagles in a 49-14 win over Mesa Ridge before reserves stepped in with about two minutes to play in the third quarter.
Moore had 179 yards Thursday against Mesa Ridge — 127 in the first half off six touches.
“We practiced trying to contain him, but the hard part is you can’t simulate that,” said Mesa Ridge coach Rob Braaten. “He’s a special kid and he has worked hard to be here and I respect that. What’s great about high school football is, we win, we lose, we play the game, but at the end of the day we all respect greatness when we see it and David is one of the good ones. And he didn’t get there by accident. Whatever he gets, he deserves.”