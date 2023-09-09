There was no shortage of memorable plays in Pine Creek's 56-7 rout of Vista Ridge on Saturday afternoon.

A few went for scores, some were big plays, others were short gains. Some plays had an immediate, obvious impact on the game where others had a more subtle effect. But most of them showcased the character of an unblemished Pine Creek team that seems poised for a great season.

One such play happened near the end of the game.

As the contest was well within hand late in the fourth quarter with a running clock employed, junior Luke Garver broke off a long, touchdown run as an exclamation point. The junior is the younger brother of former Eagle Jake Graver who led the team in touchdown receptions a year ago.

Head coach Todd Miller had nothing but praise for Luke's selfless play.

"Great kid, right? Improved. Really good football player it's just you're sitting behind some really good kids," Miller said. "And that's what is so important in our culture, guys want immediate gratification or they leave. Luke's a program dude. He's the kid our program's built on. I know they see Elijah Roy running down and catching 80-yard passes and (Cameron Cooper) scrambling around and making great plays but the foundation is with kids like Luke Graver that comes to practice every day, plays on our special teams and when he gets a chance, he plays."

The scoreboard doesn't do Pine Creek's defensive performance justice. Vista Ridge's offense never scored. The lone Wolves' touchdown came off a fumble returned for a touchdown by junior Mason Carter.

But the physicality displayed from Pine Creek wasn't limited to the defense.

Mason Miller, Todd's son, scored a pair of touchdowns but perhaps the most important impact he had on the game was his level of intensity. Miller invited contact often Saturday, lowering his shoulder and knocking would-be tacklers backward for their effort.

"I thought that set the tempo. So he had a great run, knocks the kid's helmet off, next play Elijah scores," Todd Miller said. "Those plays that you don't see, there's no stat for it, there's nothing but that physicality sends a message and it is violence. And that's what we preach."

That message permeates throughout the team and even the stars who do a lot of the scoring, emulate it. Junior receiver Roy got the Eagles off to a fast start, catching a 38-yard-pass from quarterback Cooper to give Pine Creek a 7-0 lead. It was another banner day for the receiver who already has four scores on the season. He added another receiving touchdown Saturday off a long pass from midfield in the third quarter.

But his hard-nosed, physical play as a blocker did not go unnoticed. He helped to give the Eagles good field position in the second quarter.

Cannon Budge had a pair of catch-and-runs for big gains that set up Pine Creek inside the 10-yard line on two different drives. It was Roy's blocks that sprung him, the senior said.

Budge switched from free safety to back this season because of a shoulder injury. His willingness to learn even as a senior and play where he is needed is further evidence of what drives the Eagles' culture of success.

"I think it's awesome, it's so fun. I'm getting the ball more and have more of a chance to score and you just put your team in a better position to win," he said. "It's kind of 50/50 but offense is growing on me."

"He's explosive, right," Miller said of Budge. "And we just thought we gotta get a playmaker on that field. It compliments what we do. We ask guys to get out of their comfort zone and do what's best for us, not what's best for the individual and that's what makes great football teams. And we're not there. We're improving. It's one step at a time."