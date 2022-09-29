The Liberty Lancers bench erupted in cheers, jumps and screams after the team beat Pine Creek 25-20 in a back-and-forth third set, featuring some very long rallies.

They could not have foreseen what would happen next. The Eagles responded in a major way, with several blocks and a dominant offensive performance from sophomore outside hitter Allie Dorman, the team's kill leader. Pine Creek took the fourth set 25-14 and kept their momentum, winning the final stanza 15-5 to beat Liberty at home.

"I think we just came out with a lot more determination and our mindset had totally changed," Dorman said. "I feel so blessed to be playing this sport with all my friends and family here to watch me and to see that all my hard work has been paying off."

Liberty took the first set 25-19 but Pine Creek held right with them, winning the second 25-21. After dropping the close third set, Eagles head coach Molly Stowers made a change that would shift the balance in her team's favor.

She called up junior varsity player Julia Schneider who is a consistent hitter for the team.

"(Liberty) wasn't as big so our big blockers were struggling a little bit with the timing of the smaller hitters," Stowers said. "(Julia's) a really consistent hitter she plays well back row and she's setting so we took that risk. And she did a great job. ... We talked a lot about energy, how it's got to be from number 1 to number 16. The whole bench, the whole court, the whole team has to support each other and rally around each other to just create that energy."

The win is the Eagle's fourth in a row. The team remains undefeated in the Class 5A, Colorado Springs Metro League with a 3-0 league mark and a 7-5 overall record. The Eagles are tied in league with Rampart, which won state in 2020.

"That was a big win. Liberty was ranked really high in the RPI and so we've been kind of looking at that," Stowers said. "We want league for sure. We're going to work every day for it. That's our goal."