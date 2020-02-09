After the NHL Stadium Series clash between the Avalanche and Kings and the Faceoff at Falcon Stadium between Colorado College and Air Force, one more outdoor hockey game has been added to the docket.
Pine Creek and Lewis-Palmer will face off on the Air Force Academy’s outdoor rink at Falcon Stadium at 8 p.m. Feb. 18, according to Pine Creek coach Ed Saxer and Lewis-Palmer athletic director Nick Baker.
Lewis-Palmer was scheduled to host Pine Creek at Monument Ice Arena on Saturday but an idea was sparked once the Stadium Series dates were announced.
“We knew we would be playing each other that Saturday and we started thinking about (playing a high school game), and brought it up to different people,” Saxer said. “It was a great idea, really with no legs, but Scott (Bradley) did 95 percent of the work.”
Saxer said first-year Lewis-Palmer coach Scott Bradley did the heavy lifting to get the game off the ground, contacting the NHL directly and sold the high school game as a "good will gesture," according to Saxer.
The Gazette left a voicemail with Bradley for more information Sunday afternoon. Team parent manager Anne Johnson said Bradley is a pilot for United and will likely be unavailable until Monday.
“We do a lot of co-op things with Lewis-Palmer in the offseason, so when the two teams are not playing we are doing things together,” Saxer said.
Saxer and Bradley have deep connections to Air Force hockey. Saxer is a former Air Force assistant, and coached Bradley when he was a senior captain for the Falcons.
“It’s quite an opportunity,” Saxer said. “Everyone was pretty excited when we told them yesterday. It’s going to be awfully cold, but it’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience. We want the kids to enjoy themselves because it’s something they’ll talk about for the rest of their lives.”
Pine Creek (13-0-2) is the top-scoring team in the state, averaging more than six goals per game. Lewis-Palmer has rebounded from an 0-3 start and is second behind the Eagles in the Summit Conference at 5-2-1.
The Air Force Academy was unable to confirm the game early Sunday afternoon because associate athletic director Troy Garnhart said it is up to the NHL to approve events after the stadium series. Garnhart knows the NHL has granted ice time to the Avalanche and USA Hockey, but Avalanche media relations coordinator Danielle Bernstein could not confirm the Avs passed ice time to the high school teams.