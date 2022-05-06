Dave Lehman’s Pine Creek squad is full of new faces this season, but it’s also full of talent.
No. 1 Singles player Ava Lewis is a freshman, and so is No. 3 player Keelin Sills. Manoela Amantini Quintanilha, the No. 2 player for the Eagles, is an exchange student from Brazil.
The trio, who swept the 4A Region 1 singles events on Friday to qualify for state, may be new to Pine Creek but they’ve all played a whole lot of tennis. It showed in their regional victories.
“They were great,” Lehman said. “They played their best tennis. They’re fantastic, and they worked really hard this year. We are looking forward to the opportunity to take them all to state this year.”
The three Eagles are playing in their first state tournaments. But Lehman says he won’t change much in terms of practice, especially since the competition level between the three during training sessions is already high.
“They are all pretty evenly matched, so they feed off each other,” he said. “I don’t have to get out there and do a lot of teaching. We talk about different tactical approaches to the game and what high-percentage shots are, but skill-wise, I don’t have to do a lot of training.”
Despite being new to each other, and to Pine Creek, it didn’t take long for the singles players to mesh. Same goes for the rest of the team. A lot of their success, Lehman says, comes down to how well they get along.
None of the Pine Creek doubles teams won on Friday, but Lewis, Quintanilha and Sills were still there to cheer them on. Even after everyone had wrapped up their matches, the Eagles all stayed to wait for the awards ceremony. Despite just finishing a grueling day of tennis, the players passed the time by hitting back and forth, and playing mini games together.
“There is a team cohesiveness, which is really important to tennis,” Lehman said. “Tennis is a difficult sport. And it takes an outgoing individual to make the team gel, and that’s what they’ve done. They’ve become leaders on the team.”
Lewis, Quintanilha and Sills will continue their postseasons in the 4A State Championships on May 12-14 in Pueblo.
Results
Singles
Pine Creek’s Ava Lewis defeated Palmer Ridge’s Alexis Ellison in the No. 1 singles championship, while Lily Ellen of Air Academy earned the alternate position.
Manoela Amantini Quintanilha, also of Pine Creek, topped Palmer Ridge’s Lynda Truong in No. 2 singles.
Rounding out the Pine Creek winners, Keelin Sills defeated Palmer Ridge’s Alexandra Yuskiv in No. 3 singles. The first and second-place finishers from each bracket advance to State Tournament play.
Doubles
Charlotte Hauke and Chelsea Young of Palmer Ridge defeated Ashleigh Sincock and Caroline Marshall of Discovery Canyon. Both duos qualified for state. Tessa Stahnke and Molly Wells of Air Academy finished third, earning the alternate position.
Palmer Ridge also won the No. 2, 3 and 4 doubles matches.
Katrina Weiskircher and Ulla Schultz defeated Air Academy’s Ashlyn Denny and Madelyn Chang in the No. 2 match, while Discovery Canyon’s Kylee Ellsworth and Varsha Ramesh finished third for the alternate position.
In No. 3 doubles, Danielle and Nicole Day defeated Baylie Lindell and Jiliyn Boles of Discovery Canyon, while Karis Plankeel and Maggie Brooks of Air Academy finished third.
Cora Goodwin and Julia Yuskiv rounded out the winners for Palmer Ridge, topping Hannah Rinstrom and Lauren Campbell of Discovery Canyon in the No. 4 doubles contest. Audrey Goertz and Alyssa Martin of Air Academy earned the alternate spot.