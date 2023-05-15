The number of penalty kicks in Monday’s 5A quarterfinal game between Pine Creek and Rock Canyon was reflective of both teams’ physicality.

The No. 9 Eagles and No. 17 Jaguars combined for three penalty kicks, all of which were converted for goals. Rock Canyon had two and Pine Creek had one, helping the Jaguars win 4-1.

The first of those, in the 35th minute, was the game’s turning point.

Officials said Pine Creek goalkeeper Lauren Anderson committed a foul in the box, giving the Jaguars a penalty shot. Players, coaches and fans from Pine Creek’s side immediately threw their hands into the air, and Eagles coach John Frederick picked up a yellow card for arguing.

Rock Canyon’s Nicola Fraser converted on the play, changing the game immediately.

“I definitely did not agree with that call,” Frederick said. “It’s frustrating to have that momentum kind of change like that right away.”

Not even a minute later, the Jaguars used that momentum. A perfect cross from the right side of the pitch centered and found the foot of a Rock Canyon striker, doubling the lead.

Shortly into the second half, the Jaguars got another penalty kick. Anderson was called for tripping Fraser, who made her penalty shot.

Rock Canyon scored once more before Pine Creek had an answer. Freshman Isla Eaton drew a penalty, and she fired into the right side of the net for the Eagles’ lone goal.

At that point, it was too late for a comeback. But Frederick was proud of his team’s fight while facing a large deficit.

“The last 20 minutes were on our side,” Frederick said. “That’s a growth mentality that we’re trying to instill into these women, and I’m proud of them.”

Despite Rock Canyon scoring four times, Anderson played well.

The sophomore goalie made a handful of key saves in the first half, keeping the game tied for the first 34 minutes. She also stopped a few in the second half, stopping Rock Canyon from extending its lead even more.

“Lauren’s a gamer,” Frederick said. “Having those calls go against her, she’s probably hard on herself. But she came to play and was ready.”

The win was redemption for Rock Canyon: Pine Creek defeated the Jaguars 2-1 in overtime on March 23.

Frederick applauded Rock Canyon while also admitting the team would’ve been stronger defensively with Sophia DeJoia, who suffered an injury in the Eagles’ first playoff game against Castle View.

“Not having her tonight probably affected us a little bit,” Frederick said. “I give credit to Rock Canyon for playing hard. They’re one of the most technical teams.”

Pine Creek finishes the year 12-5. The Eagles entered Monday’s game on a five-game winning streak.

Rather than dwelling on the loss, Frederick is telling his players to focus on the bigger picture.

“We can’t rest our season on just this one game,” Frederick said. “For it to be a loss, some of it was out of our control. We always talk about controlling what we can control, and I felt like they did a great job of doing that.”