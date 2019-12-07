DENVER - Saturday was twice as nice for Pine Creek running back David Moore III as he won his second state title and became the third-leading rusher in Colorado football history.

Moore scored twice in Pine Creek’s 34-3 victory over Broomfield. He entered Saturday’s contest with 7,515 career rushing yards, needing 81 yards to take third place. Moore rushed for 109 yards on 30 carries to secure his spot in the Colorado High School Activities Association record book.

“This is awesome,” Moore said. “I want to thank coach (Todd) Miller, he believed in me. He let me start as a freshman and I just kept grinding and grinding and now I’m here. I just want to thank my team. I take this as a team award.”

Moore has been an integral part of the Eagles’ offense and success since he was a freshman in 2016. That year, he had 158 carries for 1,585 yards and 18 touchdowns in a season which saw the Eagles win a state title, also over Broomfield.

As a sophomore, Moore had a career-high 265 carries for 1,946 yards and 23 rushing touchdowns as Pine Creek fell short in the title game against Pueblo South. As a junior last season, Moore rushed for 1,494 yards and 17 scores on 149 carries. He battled through a fractured elbow in the postseason. Pine Creek was bounced out early.

Moore saved his best for last as he rushed for a career-high 2,599 yards this year and 36 rushing scores on 221 carries.

Jace Logan, a running back who played 8-man football for Soroco, held the No. 3 spot previously. Logan graduated earlier this year. The top two are Weld Central's Kyle Bell (8,248) and Chatfield's Lendale White (7,802), who went on to play at USC and the NFL.

As Moore nears the end of his time at Pine Creek he said he wanted to leave a legacy of winning.

“Tom Brady, he always wins,” Moore said. “Even though he’s not the most athletic, he’s always looking to win but Pine Creek, they have taught me to be a winner. They beat me in the weight room. It sucked, but it was all worth it.”

Moore heaped praise on his parents who he says have always been there for him.

“They invested so much money in camps and everything,” he said. “When we lived down south I was supposed to go to Fountain-Fort Carson and my parents were the ones who decided to move (to Pine Creek) and gave me the best opportunity.”

Moore has been a difference-maker for the Eagles and leaves prep football as two-time state champion and an all-time great.