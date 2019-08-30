The only thing striking faster than the Pine Creek offense was the lightning dancing across the sky to the east of Hatchell Field at Academy District 20 Stadium.
Gavin Herberg, the Eagles’ senior quarterback, passed for five touchdowns against New Mexico’s Rio Rancho, three of which came on plays of at least 30 yards, including the one that impressed coach Todd Miller the most in a 62-32 win Friday night.
With Pine Creek up 27-6 in the second quarter, Herberg audibled before hitting Eddie Kyle over the middle for a long touchdown.
“That was totally, 100% Gavin,” Miller said. “That’s just great maturity. We’re in a play, and he checks us out of it and got into the right play at the right time. That just shows you’re maturing and you’re getting where you need to be as a senior quarterback.”
Herberg’s favorite play off the night came a little earlier. The Eagles punted on their first possession and watched as Ram quarterback Isaiah Chavez put the visitors in front with a keeper from about 12 yards out.
With the Eagles looking at another third down, Herberg escaped the pocket to his left and unloaded in the direction of tight end Rece Rowan, who hauled it in and raced to the end zone, giving the Eagles a lead they would not relinquish.
“Falling backwards, launching it downfield and trusting Rece to get that ball,” Herberg said.
“Gotta trust him.”
By the end of the quarter, the Eagles led 27-6. A blocked punt by Wesley Jennings set up Kyle’s first touchdown, a quick 6-yard slant before running back David Moore III busted a 60-yard touchdown. The senior added a 78-yard touchdown run just before the half, sending the Eagles to the locker room up 41-6.
“My offensive line, I just give them credit,” Moore said. “They opened up the holes. They got my back; I got their back.”
The Rams’ offense found more success in the second half, but each time Pine Creek seemed to answer. Zach Barnes took an end-around 90 yards for a score, and Moore added a 62-yard receiving touchdown on a screen pass.
“I’m not trying to brag, but there’s some weapons out there,” Miller said. “Defenses gotta make choices and we gotta be smart enough to manipulate those choices.”
With the starters watching from the sideline, reserve quarterback Seth Stephens hit Cameron Collins in the end zone for the last of Pine Creek’s 62 points.
“That was pretty fun. We did it all. We passed the ball, we ran the ball very well,” Herberg said.“After we got in our groove, we took off.”