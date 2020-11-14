Saturday’s prime-time 5A/4A South conference clash between Pine Creek and Regis Jesuit was everything you’d expect from a playoff game — just a week early.
And in the eyes of the players and coaches on both sides, it was a playoff game as both teams had postseason hopes hanging in the balance.
Ultimately Regis Jesuit pulled off a 17-14 victory thanks to a 30-yard field goal in the last two seconds of regulation, spelling heartbreak for Pine Creek for the second week in a row.
Last week the Eagles suffered a one-point loss to undefeated Legend late in the fourth quarter.
“This was a playoff game for us. It was a playoff game I think for both of us,” said Regis Jesuit coach Danny Filleman. “We knew it was going to be tough and we knew they weren’t going to run away. They are a great football team historically and they know how to win tight games.”
Regis, with one loss on the season, is teetering on the eighth and final position in the Colorado High School Activities Association seeding index, in which the top eight teams qualify for the 2020 postseason. Saturday’s win meant big things for its playoff hopes, and confidence moving forward.
“A game like this teaches our guys how to play in tight games, how to persevere and roll with those momentum shifts. It is a playoff-type game. It's a battle and our kids will learn from it,” Filleman said.
Knotted at 14 with just over a minute to play, a high snap on a late fourth-quarter punt gave Regis Jesuit just enough to lock in the win.
Braden Kramer was forced to fall on the ball inside the 30, giving the Raiders spectacular field position for one final push in regulation.
Though their attempts to get into the end zone failed, kicker Jaden Ohlsen lined himself up with two seconds remaining on the clock, and nailed a 30-yard field goal as time expired.
"It was momentum back and forth all night. It was a great battle,” Filleman said. “They are a well-coached team and they’re just really good.”
After a rocky start on their first possession, putting the Eagles way behind the sticks almost immediately, Pine Creek rebounded thanks to a fake punt on fourth-and-12. Senior Kramer stepped back to punt and made a convincing move to indicate a high snap as junior Gavin Whetzal swung around the left side for a first down. Eventually senior Elias Rogers pushed his way across the goal line for a 1-yard score.
But throughout much of the game it was Pine Creek’s defense that was holding it together.
The Eagles D made multiple fourth-down stops, including a goal-line stand in which they stopped the Raiders just inches shy of a first down. But the stand was negated a minute later by a pick-six by Regis senior Eddie Maxfield.
“The momentum shift was huge here,” Filleman said. “We get stopped four inches away and get the momentum, and we take it right back. There are so many different plays during this game that we can talk about, but that was a huge one.”
But Pine Creek again rebounded and marched down the field thanks to a few runs by Zion Hill and a 6-yard completion from JoJo Roy to Kramer into the end zone.
Pine Creek competes the regular season 2-2 after a two-week quarantine delayed the start of its season. On the surface, back-to-back losses don’t look great for the defending 4A state champions, but both losses came from 5A opponents with a combined 10-1 record. Regis Jesuit’s only loss came from undefeated Legend, which eked out a one-point win over Pine Creek a week ago. The Eagles lost both games by a combined four points.
The final CHSAA seeding index, which pulls the top eight teams for the playoffs, will be released Sunday. Currently Pine Creek sits in No. 6 in Class 4A and within reach of an eighth-straight postseason appearance.
OTHER SATURDAY SCORES
Coronado 26, Widefield 19
At Garry Berry: Coronado jumped to a 26-0 lead in the first half and hung on for the remaining 24 minutes to claim the 4A I-25 league title.
The Cougars finish the season 3-2 and 3-1 in league play, and thanks to a 24-13 win over Cheyenne Mountain on Halloween, they clinched the inaugural league crown.
Coronado dominated the time of possession with its offense on the field for nearly 34 minutes.
Widefield’s Gabriel Sagura had two rushing touchdowns and had a team-high 40 rushing yards. The sophomore also passed for 40 yards.
Pikes Peak Christian 42, South Park 0