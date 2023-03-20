Boston Kellner's route just to reach the Pine Creek mound on Monday was enough to subdue any possible pressure.

He dealt with a cross-country move from Minnesota before high school and the typical "new kid" impacts of it; making new friends on the fly and relying on the baseball team to jumpstart the process.

The Eagles had Kellner's back in Monday's 7-6 win over Air Academy at home, just so he could return the favor.

No one may have lifted more pressure off his late-inning relief appearance than senior Tyler Genrich and junior Tanner Peerey.

Just last year, upperclassmen took Kellner under their wing and taught the freshman the ropes of Pine Creek baseball — by velocity and skillset, he already had down the universal skills, just needed the localized version. Now, they're continuing to do so, albeit in-game.

Genrich's three-run home run to jumpstart the sixth inning inched the Eagles within one. Peerey's walk with the bases loaded soon after gave a one-run lead. All seven of their runs came in the same, final run through the lineup.

Air Academy's original lead came on its own three-run home run in the third inning by junior Matt Hansen.

Just before Kellner lined a two-run single to extend it. The perks of having a meaty middle part of the lineup. Genrich benefited just the same.

"I just wanted to attack and with guys like Tanner and Boston behind me, it really helps out," Genrich said of his long ball. "I wanted a high fastball and I got it."

Pine Creek allowed a pair of runs on a two-run single in the following half inning, but Kellner came in with a 7-6 lead, one out and a runner on third base to win it.

That runner never scored, thanks in part to a swift toss from sophomore catcher Zach Murray to Kellner to nab an out before the latter struck out Kadet junior Evan Lawrentz to end the game.

Phone service knocked me out from live updates from @WeArePineCreek and @Kadet_Athletics. Here's the key out for the Eagles on the potential tying run of their 7-6 win. This and a strikeout ended the Kadet threat in the seventh #copreps: pic.twitter.com/WWtmwAFdxC — Luke Zahlmann (@lukezahlmann) March 21, 2023

"My mindset is to take the pressure off myself with six to eight deep breaths," Kellner said. "I just wanted to be dominant and be confident.

"That play was huge and let me settle in for that last hitter."

Coach Jeff Parker would tell you the win happened a month ago.

He learned from his former field manager in Anaheim, Joe Maddon, long ago that the small things are what always matters. Base running drills paid off when the Eagles scratched across an extra run on a trick play with runners on the corners — the tying run, no less. The inverse paid off with a quick throwout early on off of a Kadet runner looking to take third.

When the final toss, and second-to-last out happened, visions of the work put in beforehand proved Parker's theory to him once more.

"We preach 21 outs," Parker said. "If you talk about winning games, how many outs does it take to get there? Let's get those with the roster and club we have built.

"The hardest part is in Colorado, you don't get nearly as much time outside. We work with a new level of intensity when we do get the time."