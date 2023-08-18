Emotions boiled over following Pine Creek soccer’s 3-1 loss to Cherry Creek Friday for the season opener.

Senior goalkeeper Connor Shaw said he and fellow captain and classmate Quinn Howell, a defender, have set a standard of intensity for their final season.

"As a senior this year, I’ve been on varsity four years and I have high expectations for this year. I think this is the best we’ve looked in my whole career,” Shaw said. “We have a different mentality this year because of me and Quinn our other captain. We just really set the standard. We bring intensity to practice. We bring intensity to games. We just want everyone to be better and collectively as a team and just go hard.”

The Eagles’ intensity on defense was on display throughout the first half of the match at D20 Stadium. Despite visiting Cherry Creek possessing the ball in the attacking third for the majority of the half, Pine Creek kept the Bruins off the scoreboard.

Shaw’s efforts buoyed Pine Creek in the opening half as he recorded several saves, including a diving stop with just under 17 minutes remaining. Late in the first half with around four minutes to play he caught a strike that bounced off the post before it crossed the goal line.

His play elicited curses and respect from some Cherry Creek players whom are his teammates in club soccer.

"It's always fun. It sucks to lose," Shaw said of playing against his club teammates. "They're going to be rubbing it in my face all the time but it's just good competition. They're really good."

In the second half, Shaw came up big for Pine Creek with his second diving save on an attempt off a turnover with less than 23 minutes to play.

The dam broke from there, however. The attempt led to a corner kick for the Bruins and senior forward Amro Ahmed placed a header past Shaw and into the bottom corner of the net. Cherry Creek doubled its advantage with under 15 minutes to go when junior midfielder Dex Rhody scored on a low shot from just beyond the 18-yard-box.

Despite what seemed to be an insurance goal for Cherry Creek, the Eagles stormed back in the final 10 minutes of play, netting a goal of their own from junior Connor Hurlbert who scored on a shot from inside the six-yard-box.

The goal led to an inspired effort from the Eagles in the waning moments of the match as they to controlled possession. But a Cherry Creek counter led to a strike from the left wing of Pine Creek's penalty area from senior Jack Ogren to ice the contest.

The loss stung, but Shaw has hope for improvement.

"I think this team could do really well. I think we have the talent and so I think we just need to settle in, focus up, just keep working and perfecting our shape," he said.