Pine Creek football head coach Todd Miller’s phone buzzed all week with exhortations to get the program’s white whale or more appropriately its white eagle.

The Pine Creek Eagles were up to task, besting the Valor Christian Eagles 31-17 at D20 Stadium Friday. It’s the Eagles first ever win over Valor in the history of the storied program.

"I had some texts messages throughout the week and guys saying, 'Hey you're playing for us,'" Miller said. "I've been here a long time and we've had great young men that have come through this program, and they play for everybody that's ever put on the jersey of Pine Creek High School. And there's a long proud legacy and those guys were able to fulfill and hopefully those guys are a part of that victory too."

Pine Creek got off to a fast start scoring early in the first quarter on a 38-yard strike from junior quarterback Cameron Cooper to junior receiver Elijah Roy. Big plays from Cooper, Roy and junior running back Jonathan Coar put the Eagles inside the 10-yard-line on two occasions in the first half. Despite the excellent position, Pine Creek ended up with only three points and a 10-3 lead at halftime. It wasn't good enough to put away a team of Valor's caliber.

Miller said the coaches' play selection during those two drives wasn't the best and Pine Creek came out with a different energy in the second half. On the opening drive of the third quarter, Cooper ripped off a 21-yard run to set Pine Creek up at Valor's 11-yard-line. The Eagles didn't take no for an answer that time and Cooper found Roy again for the 11-yard score.

"There were multiple times we were in the red zone we should have scored, and we didn't. So we had to capitalize off that opportunity we got in the red zone and that's what we did and that's how we finished this ball game," Cooper said.

Later in the half, Pine Creek extended their lead to 24-10 on a six-yard run from Cannon Budge, who set himself up by gaining 10 yards on a 4th down earlier in the drive.

With a last gasp of fight, Valor intercepted Cooper on an ensuing possession setting up a 14-yard passing touchdown to put the visiting Eagles within a score at 24-17.

Pine Creek didn't fold in the big moment. Coar broke a 65-yard run to the outside on the first play of the following possession, which led to a six-yard rushing score from Cooper on 3rd and 1.

"It feels good to be the first team to beat Valor," Cooper said. "The win feels good but it's on to the next week."

Miller was impressed with his team who is 2-0 on the year but debuted Friday night after Pine Creek's game against a Las Vegas opponent was canceled last week.

"First game I thought we executed at an extremely high level. I think we only had one turnover." Miller said. "I thought we tackled real well. (They have) A great quarterback, great wide receiver. They got a nice scheme, they're gonna score some points, you're not going to keep them in check but I thought they could not run the ball on us and that was very encouraging."