DENVER - While quarterback Gavin Herberg took home MVP honors and running back David Moore III rushed to third on Colorado’s career rushing yards list, the Pine Creek defense did its part, too, and the result was another state championship.
It could be argued the Eagles defense did more than its share in the Class 4A state football championship game Saturday at Empower Field at Mile High, as Eddie Kyle helped Pine Creek’s defense outscore the Broomfield offense, 6-3, in a 34-3 win.
“Defensively, we’ve been doing that all season. We’ve been working. We’ve gotten better literally every single week,” Kyle said before thanking the Pine Creek assistant coaches that work with the defense.
“Without them, our defense isn’t doing that.”
Broomfield, seeded No. 2, picked up its biggest chunk of yardage on some trickery, as receiver Grant Swenson took a reverse around the right end before pulling up and heaving a pass to an open Trey Ortega. It looked like Ortega would race down the visiting sideline for a touchdown that could’ve tied it at 7, but Kyle took the right angle and came up with a touchdown-preventing tackle, leading to a field goal. After last week’s shutout of Pueblo West, the Pine Creek defense allowed just 33 points across four playoff games.
Asa Gomez picked off a pass in the second quarter. Max Lofy broke up a few deep passes in his final prep game before heading to play at Wisconsin. Rece Rowan and Elias Rolfe also produced a pair of third-down sacks that forced Broomfield punts.
With the Pine Creek defense not letting Broomfield’s star running back Caden Peters find room to run, Herberg felt the offense wouldn’t need to put up many more points after he rushed in to make it 14-3.
“The defense took care of it all game,” Herberg said.
If that was in doubt, Kyle proved as much with an interception return for a touchdown that official started the state championship celebration.
“I knew the game was sealed and I knew that was our moment," Kyle said. "That was God saying ‘Hey, you did it.’
“I’m just speechless now.”