Pine Creek has no issue with its identity, even when it takes a hit because of illness.
Faced with Grandview in the 5A state football quarterfinals, and only four days of abbreviated practice during the week, the Eagles once again stuck to their ground game, riding junior Mason Miller's three touchdowns to a 24-3 win on the road Saturday.
Before the game, he was filled with fluids, simply trying to overcome the illness that went rampant through the locker room.
"The most kids we had at practice all week was 40, because everybody was so sick," coach Todd Miller said. "Mason got an IV before the game, and kids were just trying to make it.
"We just played our style of football."
Friday's practice was canceled altogether, and special teams weren't drilled all week because of the lack of bodies for Pine Creek.
The Eagles allowed a 3-0 lead in the first quarter before scoring 17 unanswered points in the second, and another 7 unanswered points in the fourth to down the hosting Wolves.
All three touchdowns for Pine Creek came from within 5 yards of the goal line.
"When we get ahead, we're hard to beat," Miller said. "That clock starts running and it gets tough. It's a tribute to our guys. Our style isn't a lot of glitz and glam, it's about guys doing their job. Blocking and tackling are what we're always stressing, and it paid off."
The Eagles will be faced with a road trip to No. 1 Cherry Creek next, with a shot at the 5A state title game on the line in their first playoff run since being moved up from 4A this off-season.
Health will come back during the week, Miller hopes, and the Eagles will once again do what their program is built on: fundamentals and grit.
"It's going to take a herculean effort from our guys," Miller said. "They're the most talented team, probably since the Valor Christian team when it had the McCaffrey brothers. It can be done, but we have to play clean and sound football: don't get out of character and try to be something we're not."