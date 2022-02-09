Joe Rausch trusts his whole team, not just the starters.
On the heels of a win over Discovery Canyon Tuesday, the Eagles were faced with a back-to-back — a rarity in preps hoops outside of tournaments. So, with the starters winded, Rausch called on the whole roster to come together in a 45-43 win over Pueblo West.
Conversely, though, it was one of the team's leaders in senior Keaton Klay who grabbed a rebound, went coast-to-coast and rolled in a layup with seven seconds left to pull ahead as part of his team-high 13 points.
"I knew if my defender was going to pick me up, he's slower than me and I could take it to the hole," Klay said.
The layup came after a missed free throw by Pueblo West. The Cyclones attempted to drain nearly the final four minutes without running offense, but a foul and subsequent miss flipped the momentum.
If it were up to Rausch, the game would've never come down to the final seconds.
Pine Creek's defense in the first quarter lost cutting Cyclones and outside shooters on multiple possessions. As the deficit grew, Rausch pulled his starters for a fresh unit.
They chipped away until the third quarter when senior Alex Esterle took four contested jumpers in consecutive possessions. He nailed one of the four, but the Cyclones stretched their lead each time — a two-point deficit became a 12-point deficit.
"We have guys of just unbelievably high character, but we haven't figured out that our success always comes from the defensive end," Rausch said. "We're a decent offensive team when we're playing defense, but when we're not, we don't do well at either."
Seven Eagles made it into the scoring column, including Kley. Seniors Joseph Apuron (9) and Ben Stephenson (6) finished closest in points.
The win meant a little more, given what's on the horizon. The PPAC tournament is next week, and winning the final three games — two down, one to go — would put the Eagles firmly among the top seeds.
What's more, Pine Creek sits at 25th in the CHSAA 5A RPI rankings. Wins in the final two weeks, and a possible PPAC league title would go a long way towards a postseason spot.
Rausch knows his team is fully capable.
"We had a tough win last night and the bench really kept us in today — that's the true definition of a team," Rausch said. "We've had a lot of ups and downs, but this team hasn't quit.
"They're starting to play their best basketball, but we have even another level we could get to."