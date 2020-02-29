The worst of times came Saturday when Westfall hit a pair of free throws with 7.3 seconds left to give No. 12 Pine Creek a two-point lead over No. 21 Broomfield in the second round of the Class 5A playoffs only to see Grant Swenson take seven dribbles down the court, the last of which slipped the ball behind his back, before he collected, elevated and and knocked down the game-winning 3-pointer, ending the prep basketball careers of Westfall and nine senior teammates 56-55.
“One of the biggest high school shots I’ve ever seen in a game,” Pine Creek coach Joe Rausch said. “I mean, full-speed, step back … massive.”
The referees denied the Pine Creek student section and coaches’ pleas for a technical foul when Broomfield’s bench spilled onto the court in celebration but put 1.5 seconds on the clock, which wasn’t enough for the 5A Colorado Springs Metro League champions to get a shot off.
“It’s been one hell of a year,” Westfall said. “We were hoping it wouldn’t end tonight. We played our (butts) off, and it just didn’t turn out the way we expected it to.”
Westfall, who was face-guarded and denied the ball throughout, scored his first field goal in the opening seconds of the fourth quarter when he finished a back cut with a two-handed slam. He scored eight of his 12 points in the final quarter, including two go-ahead buckets before his late free throws.
Swenson had an answer for each, scoring 13 of his 20 points in the final 4:15 and hitting the game-winner.
“Kid made a tough shot, made a good shot,” Westfall said. “There’s nothing we really could’ve done. We got a hand up and it’s just a good play.”
In total, Broomfield made 11 3-pointers to Pine Creek’s eight.
Colton Yaeger and Cameron Horton each hit a trio of 3-pointers for the hosts. Horton led Pine Creek with 20 points, while Yaeger finished with 10.
“Colton is the guy on our team that never gets publicity, nobody ever talks about. He’s our defensive captain. When he’s engaged defensively and he’s talking, he makes our D go. He’s special,” Rausch said.
“Cam’s become one of our most consistent players, one of our best scorers, but there’s been these games where he’s like ‘You know what, I’m just going to take care of business for us because everyone else is struggling.’ You kind of get to the point where you kind of expect it from him because he’s just so tough.”
To this point, Westfall is the only Pine Creek player to commit to a college program.
“Peyton is the guy who’s devoted his life to keep playing,” Rausch said. “We’re so proud of him.”
Now, he’s out to make sure the hurt from his prep basketball finale doesn’t go to waste, as he prepares for the next level.
“I got to let this one sting,” Westfall said. “It’s got to drive you.”