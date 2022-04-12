No season is determined in the first few weeks.

Pine Creek baseball dealt with multiple injuries to top players but has since started to regain health. With it, the Eagles have begun to fly again, as they did against Liberty Thursday in a 14-8 win.

Freshman Boston Kellner tossed five innings and struck out nine, while junior Tyler Genrich racked up six runs driven in for the second time in as many games — the other coming in a 21-3 win over Lewis-Palmer last Saturday.

As coach Jeff Parker would say, Genrich is "seeing beach balls at the plate."

"I just try to get my foot down early and hit the ball up the middle," Genrich said. "The biggest thing is putting the ball in play and letting the other team make a mistake."

Genrich racked up four hits, including two doubles and a triple. Seniors Justin Livergood and Joseph O'Malley added two hits apiece as well as part of the Eagles' 16 as a team.

Fellow senior Quinn Maher even added an early moonshot to boot — his fourth home run of the year.

The biggest outburst for the Eagles came in the sixth. After back-to-back innings of production to build a lead, Pine Creek put up six runs to distance itself for good.

Five Eagles got a hit in the frame, including two triples — one by Kellner and the other by senior Joey Taylor, who exited later in the game after hurting his left shoulder on a swing. He also missed time earlier in the year with the ailment.

"I'm just up on the plate and trying to relax," Kellner said. "Our focus is always up the middle. Getting that clutch and 'it' factor going helps us a lot."

Part of the Eagles' problems to start the year included tough out-of-league games. Cherry Creek and Pueblo West both got the best of Pine Creek, but each game was close, and largely without standout sophomore Cannon Budge outside of a pinch-running opportunity.

Now's when the Eagles hope to hit a winning streak. They've won back-to-back games after a five-game slide.

"We had a really tough stretch and it started with Cherry Creek," Parker said. "We hung in there and in each game, we probably should've won. Losing both the guys at the top of our lineup was really tough.

"I won't pin it on a couple of guys going down though. We have to execute and we've taken it back to the fundamentals. There's no reason we can't be 20-6 to end the year."

Next up for Pine Creek is the season finale with Liberty Thursday before a stretch of Doherty, Cheyenne Mountain and Palmer Ridge. All that before ending the year with Air Academy and Regis Jesuit, among others.

The road won't get easier, but Parker knows he has the squad to weather it — just takes time.