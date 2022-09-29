Meek Mill speaks to quarterback Cam Cooper's potential as a football player, almost as much as the rapper inspires Pine Creek.
'Dreams and Nightmares,' is a song played before every game for the Eagles, but in many ways, it's also the plight coach Todd Miller and offensive coordinator Rod Baker hope to see from their sophomore QB.
He's learning through the nightmares of playing in a packed stadium like Valor Christian, and adding to the dream Miller and his staff have by having practices like Wednesday's, effectively 'his best, maybe in his time here.'
Fountain-Fort Carson is the next venue Cooper will look to conquer. He's still months from even getting a driver's license, but the Eagles are confident he's growing every day.
"Cam is getting there, he has the potential to be as good as any football player we've ever had," Miller said. "You even look across town at a guy like (Vista Ridge senior) Brayden Dorman and how much he grew from sophomore year to now.
"From that perspective, that's the model for Cam, even if he'll never be that tall."
Cooper got a taste of what it means to lead the Eagles behind senior JoJo Roy last year. The two may be as different as any two quarterbacks in the program — the former a pocket passer, the latter a runner — but he was still able to learn.
He saw how Roy led a huddle, and how, despite being quiet, he was able to inspire last season's roster.
"He was such a good leader overall," Cooper said. "It's really helped me to have learned from him. I'm trying to bring guys up in practices in games and become a leader that way."
When linemen were kneeling along the sidelines Wednesday, Cooper was right alongside them, the whole group talking.
He's not trying to become something he's not. As much as he can model last year's starter, it's a new team with a new philosophy and dream.
Competing in a fully-5A schedule and league is the new challenge the whole team has been faced with, not just Cooper.
By senior year, Miller and Baker are looking to have a quarterback who can toss the 10-yard out route before it even opens up, and make decisions that enable receivers, rather than their routes enabling him.
There are a lot of dreams in Pine Creek's program — the nightmares being used to teach, instead of spook.
"Age-wise, most guys would be a junior varsity quarterback as a sophomore," Miller said. "He's figuring out what he can and can't do, and learning the speed of the game.
"As he gets better, we'll get better."