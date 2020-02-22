DENVER - With nine local wrestlers in the state finals and 27 more earning spots on the state podium, the 2020 wrestling championships has proven to be one of the most successful for Pikes Peak-region athletes in recent years.
In 2019, 31 wrestlers brought home medals, including four titles. In 2018, there were 32 medalists and five champions.
In the Class 5A championships, Doherty’s Tyson Beauperthuy and Pine Creek’s Draygan Colonese will battle for the 170-pound title. Class 4A features three local athletes who could bring home titles, as Angel Flores of Coronado (126), Jared Volcic (220) and Matthew Moore (285) of Mesa Ridge have made it to their respective finals matches.
Woodland Park will have two athletes competing for championships in Class 3A with Brady Hankin (120) going for his second state gold, and Cole Gray competing at 170 pounds. Florence’s Johnny Masopust will battle for the 126-pound 3A title.
And Clint Brown of Peyton will wrestle in the 138-pound 2A title match.
At the conclusion of the consolation matches on Saturday afternoon, six locals clinched bronze medals as Rampart’s Ben Bancroft took third in the 5A 145-pound with a 9-1 major decision over Walker Heckendorf of Poudre. Bancroft finishes his senior season 44-4.
In 4A, Isiah Blackmon claimed third at 106 pounds as the Lewis-Palmer freshman defeated John Kenney of Windsor in a 2-0 sudden victory.
Discovery Canyon’s Dylan Ruane pinned his 152-pound opponent Brayden Engelking of Longmont in 2:57 to take third place. In an all-local 195 third-place match, Coronado senior Ben Tonnessen defeated Cheyenne Mountain’s Nico Gagliardi 8-3.
Jake Boley of Cheyenne Mountain clinched third at 220 with an 8-3 decision over Michael Serna of Greeley Central, finishing his junior year 39-7.
Jimmy Hustoles defeated Benny Austin Gonzales of La Junta in a 3-1 win to clinch a bronze medal in the 3A 220 bracket.
In a unified title match, Cheyenne Mountain’s Kei Barnes defeated Degan Miles of Grand Junction Central by fall in 2:40.
CLASS 5A:
Pine Creek’s Billy Hudson secured a place on the podium with an appearance in the 5A 152 fifth-place match. He ultimately lost by fall in 1:59 to Adin Weaver of Mountain Vista.
Jace Graves of Pine Creek lost in the 160 third-place match in a narrow 1-0 decision to Christian Hafey of Grand Junction.
Doherty’s Jordan Wagoner placed fifth at 195, defeating Daniel Jimenez of Prairie View 5-3.
Rampart’s Dalton Slaughter won by medical forfeit in his 220 fifth-place match.
CLASS 4A:
At 113, Lewis-Palmer's Skyler Hunt placed fourth, falling to Eric Griego of Pueblo County 5-1.
Cheyenne Mountain’s Nicholas Grizales placed fourth at 120 after a close 4-3 decision against Palisade’s Judah Guajardo.
Tyler Valdez of Falcon pinned Greeley Central’s Julian Sepeda in 4:25 to take fifth at 120.
At 126 pounds Dominic Hargrove of Discovery Canyon fell 5-2 to Cody Thompson of Loveland in the third-place match. The sophomore finished the year 32-7.
Ezavian Ortega of Cañon City placed fourth at 138 pounds after falling to Pueblo East’s Sebastian Freeman 2-1.
Air Academy’s Bailey Badwound also placed fourth after a 13-2 major decision versus Nick Wilson of Pueblo West in the 145-pound third-place match. The junior finished the year 26-9.
Isaiah Brown of Mesa Ridge was pinned by Jacob Bierman of Thompson Valley in 2:44 in the 152-pound fifth-place match.
Falcon’s Josiah Aldinger placed fourth at 160 after a 15-0 tech fall to Hayden Crosson of Pueblo West in the third-place match.
Vista Ridge sophomore Max Coddington earned a 6-5 decision over Yahir Chairez-Salazar of Greeley Central in the 160-pound fifth place match.
Freshman Soren Herzog of Cheyenne Mountain took sixth at 170-pounds in a 9-2 loss to Xavier Freeman of Pueblo East.
At 182 pounds, Antonio Welch-Soto scored in the final minute of the third-place match to defeat Cheyenne Mountain sophomore Billy Maddox 4-3. Maddox finished the year 39-6.
CLASS 3A:
Colton Simonis of Woodland Park was pinned in 1:37 by Dylan Tressler of Pagosa Springs in the 138-pound third-place match.
Josh Thornton took fifth at 138-pounds as the Florence junior defeated Eddie Lemos of Resurrection Christian 5-2.
The Classical Academy’s Brendan Carroll defeated Morgan Tribbett of Eaten 13-9 in the 170-pound fifth-place match.
James Irwin sophomore Jake Hustoles won his 182 third-place match 5-1 over Colby Runner of Severance.