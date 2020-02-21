DENVER — Inside a darkened tunnel of the Pepsi Center, Coronado wrestler Angel Flores was elated. Moments earlier, he pulled off a miraculous feat. He stunned his Class 4A 126-pound semifinals opponent with two late takedowns to win 8-6 in overtime on Friday night.

Flores was pumped. He hugged his coaches and celebrated a spot in the state championships.

But it's far from over.

"It's only the beginning," he said.

It's a statement that several other Pikes Peak region wrestlers can relate to. Eight others advanced to the finals and they all know there's still a lot of work left to do.

And at least one area wrestler is guaranteed to win a state title Saturday night, thanks to Doherty's Tyson Beauperthuy and Pine Creek's Draygan Colonese advancing to the 5A 170-pound final.

Beauperthuy is seeking redemption. He settled for a state runner-up finish last season. He boasts a perfect 39-0 record. So far in the state tournament, he's been dominant with two pins and a 9-1 major decision over Mountain Range's Hunter Carr in the semifinals.

Draygan (41-4) has been impressive, too. He has produced a major decision and two pins, including one in the state semifinals over Pomona's Roman Cruz.

Mesa Ridge's Jared Volcic (4A 220) and Matthew Moore (4A 285), Woodland Park's Brady Hankin (3A 120) and Cole Gray (3A 170), Florence's Johnny Masopust (3A 126) and Peyton's Clint Brown (2A 138) also got to celebrate. They all will wake up with a chance to become a state champion.

The finals start 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the Pepsi Center.

Hankin is a reigning state champion. And after the sophomore handled Mullen's Noah Linares with a 9-2 decision, he wasn't shy about his ultimate goal of being a four-time state winner when his high school career ends.

"I said it last year," Hankin said. "It's something that's always going to be in my head but I don't want it to take control of my wrestling. I want to stay in the present."

Two local wrestlers who came up just short were Cheyenne Mountain's Nico Gagliardi and Coronado's Ben Tonnessen. Both competed in the 195 semifinals. Gagliardi — a 2019 state runner-up — lost 5-1 to Roosevelt's Miles Beam, while Tonnessen suffered a 3-2 tiebreaker to Pueblo County's Bryce Garcia.

The night was filled with heartbreak and joy as dozens of wrestlers battled for a championship matchup in their respective weight classes. Many of them found a dark corner within the arena and let out their emotions after their losses.

For Coronado's Flores, he got the experience he had hoped for when he decided earlier in the season to drop down two weight classes. It was to help him increase his chances of winning it all.

To start off Friday's semifinals match against Loveland's Cody Thompson, Flores suffered a hard hit to head. It momentarily knocked him off his feet, leading to an eventual takedown. Fast forward to the last 30 seconds of the match, with Flores facing a two-point deficit. He managed a takedown that forced overtime.

It didn't take long for Flores to get another takedown, giving him the 8-6 decision. When he left the mat and found a spot in the darkened tunnel, he was beaming.

"That was a match," Coronado coach Matt Brickell said. "That was one of the greatest matches I've seen between two kids that were pretty equal."

In the 4A team standings, Mesa Ridge sits in fifth place with 63 points and Cheyenne Mountain is in seventh with 54. Windsor (150), Pueblo East (116.5) and Broomfield (95) are in the top three.