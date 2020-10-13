The Pikes Peak region held nothing back in the first week of the shortened 2020 season. Check out the top performances from the opening week of football.
All statistics reported to MaxPreps as of Tuesday.
PASSING
Two local quarterbacks, sophomore Brayden Dorman of Vista Ridge and Palmer Ridge senior Luke McAllister, each threw for more than 300 yards in Week 1 wins. Dorman is ranked second in the state with 347 yards and five touchdowns, while McAllister had 345 yards and four TDs. Colorado Springs Christian senior Caleb Stockton also tossed four touchdown passes in the Lions’ season-opening win.
1. Brayden Dorman, so., Vista Ridge -- 347 yards
2. Luke McAllister, sr., Palmer Ridge -- 345
3. Kaden Livi, jr., Banning Lewis Academy -- 193
4. Caleb Stockton, sr., Colorado Springs Christian -- 167
5. Cale Cormaney, sr., Rampart -- 149
RECEIVING
In Banning Lewis Prep Academy’s first varsity contest, three of freshman Ben Early’s five catches were touchdowns. He leads the area after Week 1 with 151 yards. Palmer Ridge senior Marcellus Reed is second among local receivers with 129 yards off four receptions. His teammate Anthony Costanzo had 99 yards and three touchdowns for the Bears.
1. Ben Early, fr., Banning Lewis Academy -- 151 yards
2. Marcellus Reed, sr., Palmer Ridge -- 129 yards
3. Brandon Hills, so., Vista Ridge -- 107 yards
4. Anthony Costanzo, jr., Palmer Ridge -- 99 yards
5. Grant Baker, Colorado Springs Christian -- 83 yards
RUSHING
Colorado Springs Christian’s Joe Dunn averaged 13 yards per carry in his senior debut, finishing with 221 yards and a touchdown for the Lions in a Week 1 win. Fountain-Fort Carson senior Q Jones returned after a season-ending injury in Week 1 last year to run for four touchdowns and 163 yards. Rampart quarterback Cale Cormaney ran for 121 yards to earn a spot among area leaders in both passing and rushing yards.
1. Joe Dunn, sr., Colorado Springs Christian -- 221 yards
2. Brandon Hussey, sr., Peyton -- 181 yards
3. Q Jones, sr., Fountain-Fort Carson -- 163 yards
4. Cale Cormaney, sr., Rampart -- 121 yards
5. Jaiveon Kendrick, sr., Palmer -- 96 yards
DEFENSE
Small school defenses opened Week 1 strong, with Severin Grundvig leading the Pikes Peak region with 16 tackles for Colorado Springs Christian in the opening week. Woodland Park’s Darren Genger and Braden Roskam had 15 and 13 tackles each, while sophomore Aiden Gernandez led local players with two sacks last week. The Early brothers of Banning Lewis Academy combined for six interceptions in the Stallions’ first varsity contest. Nate Early had four and Ben Early collected two.
TACKLES
1. Severin Grundvig, sr., Colorado Springs Christian -- 16
2. Darren Genger, sr., Woodland Park -- 15
3. Cash Cheeks, jr., Mesa Ridge -- 14
4. Joe Naple, jr., Palmer -- 13
4. Braden Roskam, sr., Woodland Park -- 13
4. Brandon Hussey, sr., Peyton -- 13