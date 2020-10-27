Check out which athletes lead the area through the first three weeks of the season.
All statistics reported to MaxPreps as of Tuesday.
PASSING
For the third straight week Vista Ridge sophomore Brayden Dorman passed for over 300 yards, becoming just the second Colorado quarterback to throw for more than 1,000 so far this season. Dorman is second in the state in yards per game, averaging 337.7, and leads Colorado with 14 passing touchdowns. Luke McAllister from Palmer Ridge has thrown for 13 touchdowns and has the best completion percentage of local quarterbacks at .766.
1. Brayden Dorman, so., Vista Ridge -- 1,013 yards
2. Luke McAllister, sr., Palmer Ridge -- 761 yards
3. Carlos Moreno, sr., Palmer -- 646 yards
4. Kaden Levi, jr., Banning Lewis Academy -- 425 yards
5. Tavian Tuli, so., Fountain-Fort Carson -- 296 yards
RECEIVING
Vista Ridge leads local receivers after a career-high performance by sophomore Brandon Hills who had 137 receiving yards off seven catches in an overtime win over Rampart last week. Keyon Burris had 125 yards, 13 catches and three touchdowns for the Wolves last week. Marcellus Reed of Palmer Ridge hit the 300 club this week with just nine catches on the season. The senior averages nearly 35 yards per catch.
1. Brandon Hills, so., Vista Ridge -- 364 yards
2. Keyon Burris, sr., Vista Ridge -- 349 yards
3. Marcellus Reed, sr., Palmer Ridge -- 309 yards
4. Nate Randle, sr., Palmer -- 192 yards
5. Jaiveon Kendrick, sr., Palmer -- 173 yards
5. Ben Early, fr., Banning Lewis Academy -- 173 yards
RUSHING
Although Fountain-Fort Carson senior Q Jones fell to second in the state in rushing yards this week, Jones still leads Colorado with 12 rushing touchdowns, and with 704 yards, Jones leads the Pikes Peak region by nearly 300. Lewis-Palmer’s Jake Kinsley busted onto the Pikes Peak rankings running for a staggering 260 yards, a career high, in last week’s win over Riverdale Ridge.
1. Q Jones, sr., Fountain-Fort Carson -- 704 yards
2. Jake Kinsley, jr., Lewis-Palmer -- 415 yards
3. Brandon Hussey, sr., Peyton -- 354 yards
4. Daymond Hill Jr., sr., Cheyenne Mountain -- 341 yards
5. Joe Dunn, sr., Colorado Springs Christian -- 336 yards
DEFENSE
Mesa Ridge junior Elijah Davis is ranked fourth in the state with 42 tackles thanks to back-to-back 16-tackle games. Last week Davis pulled down three tackles for a loss against Pueblo West. CJ Brown of Rampart is ranked fourth in the state in sacks with 5.5, including two against Vista Ridge last week. Not far behind is Cheyenne Mountain’s Jake Boley, who went without a sack this week, but nine of his 19 total tackles are for a loss.
Nate Early of Banning Lewis still leads the state in interceptions, despite going without a pick last week against Strasburg.
TACKLES
1. Elijah Davis, jr., Mesa Ridge -- 42
2. Brandon Hussey, sr., Peyton -- 35
2. Cash Cheeks, jr., Mesa Ridge -- 35
4. Darren Genger, sr., Woodland Park -- 33
5. Severin Grundvig, sr., Colorado Springs Christian -- 27
5. Brendan Murray, sr., Mesa Ridge -- 27
SACKS
1. CJ Brown, sr., Rampart -- 5.5
2. Jake Boley, sr., Cheyenne Mountain -- 4
3. Ray Salvatore, sr., Fountain-Fort Carson -- 3
3. Jayveon Fulmore, jr., Fountain-Fort Carson -- 3
3. Aiden Hernandez, so., Woodland Park -- 3
3. Trey Porter, sr., Fountain-Fort Carson -- 3
3. Kody Woods, sr., Palmer -- 3
3. Tai Faavae, so., Fountain-Fort Carson -- 3
3. Darren Powell, so., Fountain-Fort Carson -- 3
3. Collin McCarthy, sr., Fountain-Fort Carson -- 3
INTERCEPTIONS
1. Nate Early, jr., Banning Lewis Academy -- 6
2. Curtis Jackson, jr., Fountain-Fort Carson -- 4
3. Tyler Baldus, sr., Woodland Park -- 3
3. Breckin Davis, sr., Lewis-Palmer -- 3
5. Brad Helton, sr., Cheyenne Mountain -- 2
5. Josh Garlach, so., Palmer Ridge -- 2
5. Owen Growney, jr., Cheyenne Mountain -- 2
5. Ben Early, fr., Banning Lewis Academy -- 2
5. Cameron Lowe, jr., Lewis-Palmer -- 2