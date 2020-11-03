Check out which athletes lead the area through the first four weeks of the season.
All statistics reported to MaxPreps as of Tuesday.
PASSING
Sophomore phenom Brayden Dorman took over the top spot in Colorado with 1,529 passing yards following a career-high 516-yard, seven-touchdown performance against Mesa Ridge. McAllister, Moreno and Levi retained their position in the Pikes Peak rankings and were joined by Liberty’s Aidan Swanson.
1. Brayden Dorman, so., Vista Ridge -- 1,529 yards
2. Luke McAllister, sr., Palmer Ridge -- 1,070 yards
3. Carlos Moreno, sr., Palmer -- 733 yards
4. Kaden Levi, jr., Banning Lewis Academy -- 544 yards
5. Aidan Swanson, jr., Liberty -- 495 yards
RECEIVING
The Vista Ridge receiving duo remained at the top of the Pikes Peak rankings for the second straight week, and rank second and third in receiving yards statewide. Doherty’s Kade Unberhagen had a season-high 140 receiving yards and two touchdowns against Pine Creek to join the Pikes Peak rankings.
1. Keyon Burris, sr., Vista Ridge -- 539 yards
2. Brandon Hills, so., Vista Ridge -- 519 yards
3. Marcellus Reed, sr., Palmer Ridge -- 333 yards
4. Kaden Dudley, sr., Palmer Ridge -- 275 yards
5. Kade Unberhagen, sr., Doherty -- 259 yards
RUSHING
Fountain-Fort Carson’s Q Jones leads the state and will likely be the first Colorado running back to reach 1,000 yards on the season. Lewis-Palmer’s Jake Kinsley ran for 115 yards and two touchdowns last week against Niwot to hold on to his second-place position in the Pikes Peak rankings, but he is chased by Colorado Springs Christian’s Joe Dunn, who had 191 yards and two touchdowns last week against Rocky Ford.
1. Q Jones, sr., Fountain-Fort Carson -- 998 yards
2. Jake Kinsley, jr., Lewis-Palmer -- 530 yards
3. Joe Dunn, sr., Colorado Springs Christian -- 527 yards
4. Cale Cormaney, sr., Rampart -- 450 yards
5. Bryson Williams, sr., Liberty -- 441 yards
DEFENSE
TACKLES
1. Elijah Davis, jr., Mesa Ridge -- 54
2. Joe Shaver, jr., Liberty -- 44
3. Cash Cheeks, jr., Mesa Ridge -- 43
3. Brandon Hussey, sr., Peyton -- 43
5. Braden Roskam, sr., Woodland Park -- 37
SACKS
1. Kody Woods, sr., Palmer -- 6
2. CJ Brown, sr., Rampart -- 5.5
3. Jake Boley, sr., Cheyenne Mountain -- 4
4. Ray Salvitore, sr., Fountain-Fort Carson -- 3
4. Darren Powell, so., Fountain-Fort Carson -- 3
4. Jayveon Fulmore, jr., Fountain-Fort Carson -- 3
4. Collin McCarthy, sr., Fountain-Fort Carson -- 3
4. Trey Porter, sr., Fountain-Fort Carson -- 3
4. Aiden Hernandez, so., Woodland Park -- 3
10. Dalton Slaughter, sr., Rampart -- 2.5
INTERCEPTIONS
1. Nate Early, jr., Banning Lewis Academy -- 6
2. Curtis Jackson, jr., Fountain-Fort Carson -- 4
2. Tyler Baldus, sr., Woodland Park -- 4
4. Jace Perez, jr., Elizabeth -- 3
4. Breckin Davis, sr., Lewis-Palmer -- 3
6. Brad Helton, sr., Cheyenne Mountain -- 2