The Pikes Peak region held nothing back early in the shortened 2020 season. Check out which athletes lead the area through the first two weeks of the season.
All statistics reported to MaxPreps as of Tuesday.
PASSING
Vista Ridge's Brayden Dorman remains one of the state’s most productive quarterbacks, ranked second in passing yards, following a second-straight 300-yard performance last week in a loss to Fountain-Fort Carson. Palmer Ridge’s Luke McAllister also put up big numbers for the second straight week with 253 yards and five touchdowns. With a .711 completion percentage, McAllister leads the state among quarterbacks with 500 or more yards.
Palmer’s Carlos Moreno joins the Pikes Peak rankings following a 354 yard performance in a two-point win over Coronado.
1. Brayden Dorman, so., Vista Ridge -- 679 yards
2. Luke McAllister, sr., Palmer Ridge -- 598
3. Carlos Moreno, sr., Palmer -- 492
4. Aidan Swanson, jr., Liberty -- 256
5. Kaden Levi, jr., Banning Lewis Academy -- 250
RECEIVING
Palmer Ridge senior Marcellus Reed has just seven receptions on the year, but he still leads the area with 251 receiving yards and has three touchdowns. Averaging more than 35 yards per catch, Reed is ranked second in the state among wide receivers with 120 yards or more. Thanks in part to quarterback Brayden Dorman’s production the first two weeks of the season, Vista Ridge has two receivers totaling around 225 yards each.
1. Marcellus Reed, sr., Palmer Ridge -- 251 yards
2. Brandon Hills, so., Vista Ridge -- 227
3. Keyon Burris, sr., Vista Ridge -- 224
4. Jaiveon Kendrick, sr., Palmer -- 168
5. Ben Early, fr., Banning Lewis Academy -- 153
RUSHING
Fountain-Fort Carson senior Q Jones leads the state in rushing yards following a 313-yard performance vs. Vista Ridge last week. He was handed the ball 30 times and had five touchdowns in Week 2 and averages 12.5 yards per carry. Peyton senior Brandon Hussey remains ranked second in the area following a four-touchdown, 137-yard performance against Rye. With 155 yards last week Woodland Park’s Braden Roskam joins the Pikes Peak rankings.
1. Q Jones, sr., Fountain-Fort Carson -- 476 yards
2. Brandon Hussey, sr., Peyton -- 318
3. Braden Roskam, sr., Woodland Park -- 241
4. Joe Dunn, sr., Colorado Springs Christian -- 221
5. Sam Beers, so., Air Academy -- 220
DEFENSE
Nate Early of Banning Lewis Academy leads the state in interceptions through the program’s first two varsity games. He has six picks — double the next-ranked defender — and has a fumble recovery. His brother Ben, a freshman, has two. With four sacks and 36 yards lost, Cheyenne Mountain’s Jake Boley leads the state, followed by CJ Brown of Rampart.
The Woodland Park defense has started the season strong, and has different players ranked among the top five locally in tackles, sacks and interceptions.
TACKLES
1. Darren Genger, sr., Woodland Park -- 26
1. Elijah Davis, jr., Mesa Ridge -- 26
3. Cash Cheeks, jr., Mesa Ridge -- 25
3. Brandon Hussey, sr., Peyton -- 25
5. Braden Roskam, sr., Woodland Park -- 21
5. Zak Cobb, jr., Peyton -- 21
SACKS
1. Jake Boley, sr., Cheyenne Mountain -- 4
2. CJ Brown, sr., Rampart -- 3.5
3. Aiden Hernandez, so., Woodland Park -- 2
3. Niko Allgood, jr., Mesa Ridge -- 2
3. Kody Woods, sr., Palmer -- 2
3. Jason Logan, sr., Canon City -- 2
INTERCEPTIONS
1. Nate Early, jr., Banning Lewis Academy -- 6
2. Tyler Baldus, sr., Woodland Park -- 2
2. Cameron Lowe, jr., Lewis-Palmer -- 2
2. Ben Early, fr., Banning Lewis Academy -- 2
2. Breckin Davis, sr., Lewis-Palmer -- 2